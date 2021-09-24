Priyanka Chopra welcomes fall with photodump of stylish summer looks from London

While slaying in glamorous avatars on red carpets and casual outings come naturally to global icon Priyanka Chopra, the diva makes us fall in love even with her glam street styles in neutral hues as she takes to London streets and her recent fashion high pictures are enough to back our claim. From sultry dresses to all-white chic streetwear, Priyanka treated fans and fashion enthusiasts to a photodump of her oh-so-hot summer looks from London, where she has been shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel, as she gears up to welcome autumn.

Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka welcomed fall with a photodump of her stylish summer looks. Setting the fashion police on alert with her ravishing styles, Priyanka was seen walking down the London streets at her sizzling best and we are hooked to her cutting-edge and chic look not in trendy and boho dresses but also cool street style with minimal efforts.

The first picture featured her sitting at a brunch table, donning a radiant blue dress that came with broad straps and a sweetheart neckline. Pulling back her silky tresses into a top knot, Priyanka flaunted a pair of dangling earrings and accessorised her look further with a silver ring.

Priyanka Chopra's photodump of stylish summer looks (Instagram/priyankachopra)

Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Priyanka opted for dewy makeup and flashed her million dollar smile for a candid picture. The following frame featured the actor dolled up in a cut sleeves dress that came with blue, grey and white straps. Accessorising her boho chic look with a pair of huge white hoop earrings and a pair of blue sunglasses, Priyanka pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle.

Priyanka Chopra's photodump of stylish summer looks (Instagram/priyankachopra)

Wearing a dab of maroon lip tint, PeeCee was seen making the most of a sunset by the riverside. The picture that followed, featured Priyanka with her brother Siddharth Chopra and a friend but it is her heads turning fashion choice in subtle shades and muted hues that has us hooked.

The trio was out to ride electric scooters on a sunny day and the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva strutted down the London street in a pair of white ripped shorts teamed with a crisp white cut sleeves shirt. Hair pulled back in a bun to ace the casual vibe, Priyanka accessorised her look with bracelets and a pair of sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra's photodump of stylish summer looks (Instagram/priyankachopra)

Stopping by a cafe on the way, Priyanka was seen grabbing her regular dose of caffeine as she posed by colourful flowery shrubs in the backdrop, the epitome of summer months. Here all-white street wear contrasted well with the multi-coloured flowers in the “secret garden”.

Priyanka Chopra's photodump of stylish summer looks (Instagram/priyankachopra)

The last picture in the photo album was of the Bollywood star enjoying a lake view with swans floating. Donning a white jersey with her name printed on its back, Priyanka opted for a pair of metallic earrings as she tied her tresses into a messy bun.

Priyanka Chopra's photodump of stylish summer looks (Instagram/priyankachopra)

She captioned the pictures, “Summer, you’ve been good to me #TBT #GoodbyeSummer #HelloFall (sic)” and her celebrity friends from both Hollywood and Bollywood industries along with thousands of fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

The Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

