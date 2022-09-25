Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas wins the crowd at Global Citizen with a cute kiss and quirky style: All pics inside

The Global Citizen Live Festival saw many big names in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra, who hosted the show at New York City's Central Park. Global Citizen is celebrating 10 years of impact with performances from artists like Usher, Metallica, SZA, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, Tems, and more, and appearances from influential leaders from across the globe. Jonas Brothers also performed at the event, and Nick even posted pictures with his wife on Instagram, announcing they were ready for the show. The couple's chemistry and quirky style statements won the crowd and hearts on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Global Citizen Festival

On Sunday (IST), Nick Jonas dropped two pictures featuring him and Priyanka walking down a flight of stairs dressed in quirky yet stylish ensembles. The 30-year-old singer captioned his post, "Almost showtime @glblctzn #globalcitizen." His brother, Kevin Jonas, clicked the photos that showed Nick in bright red co-ord pants and shirt set and Priyanka in a floral oversized jacket and pants. The couple's fan pages also shared several snippets from the occasion, and one of them showed Nick and Priyanka kissing and hugging each other on stage. Keep scrolling to check out the photos and video. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's backless dress for dinner date with Nick Jonas costs ₹2 lakh)

Priyanka's outfit for Global Citizen Festival featured an oversized blazer with notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, multi-coloured tie-dye floral pattern done on a white backdrop, full-length folded sleeves, patch pockets, and a long hem. She wore it over a round neck and white-coloured 'Global Citizen' logo crop top.

Priyanka rounded off her ensemble with matching tie-dye printed pants featuring a high-rise waist, side pockets, a straight silhouette, and a baggy fitting. She accessorised the colourful outfit with large gold hoop earrings, a sleek bracelet, and white sneakers.

Lastly, Priyanka chose centre-parted open tresses with soft curls, shimmery bronze smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, glossy mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, on-fleek brows, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Nick complemented Priyanka in a bright red button-down collared shirt with full-length sleeves. He tucked it inside matching red-coloured high-waisted flared pants for a retro touch. Sunglasses, black Chelsea boots, layered chains, rings, a metal watch, and a back-swept curly hairdo rounded off his look.

