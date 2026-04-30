Priyanka Chopra's haircare brand Anomaly acquired by Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail: ‘What a full-circle moment’

Priyanka Chopra's brand Anomaly Haircare has been acquired by Reliance. In an Instagram post on April 30, she announced the latest development, calling it a ‘full-circle moment' for the brand's belief she founded from her personal haircare routine. In detail, she penned a caption elaborating on the partnership, why it is significant to her and for the brand's future. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Work hard every day to achieve your goals, but it's ok if…'

Priyanka Chopra announced the acquisition of her brand, Anomaly, by the retail giant Reliance. (Picture credit: Instagram)

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Acquisition of Priyanka Chopra's brand

“What started as something deeply personal has evolved into a brand with purpose and global ambition,” she wrote in the caption, reflecting on the growth of her brand.

Priyanka Chopra talked about the brand's journey, reflecting on its origin, on how it grew from a personal idea rooted in her upbringing to a brand with massive international reach. "What a full-circle moment. Anomaly began with the rituals I grew up with... the belief that great hair starts with great care.” She enthusiastically called this milestone development a ‘full-circle moment.'

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{{^usCountry}} The transition from an independent brand to being part of a much larger retail ecosystem ensures wider reach and faster expansion. Priyanka expressed enthusiasm about the brand's future, saying, "There’s so much ahead. And we’re just getting started.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transition from an independent brand to being part of a much larger retail ecosystem ensures wider reach and faster expansion. Priyanka expressed enthusiasm about the brand's future, saying, "There’s so much ahead. And we’re just getting started.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 46-year-old actor-entrepreneur further described this moment as the beginning of a new chapter, "Now, with Reliance Retail’s acquisition of this incredible brand, we step into a new chapter... one defined by scale, access, and the opportunity to take that vision further than ever before.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 46-year-old actor-entrepreneur further described this moment as the beginning of a new chapter, "Now, with Reliance Retail’s acquisition of this incredible brand, we step into a new chapter... one defined by scale, access, and the opportunity to take that vision further than ever before.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It shows the partnership with Reliance is transformative for the brand, as it is expected to scale much further, with accessibility being one of the fundamental pillars, as it moves towards an extensive presence while strengthening its original vision. The large retail ecosystem is set to further bolster its market presence. Priyanka Chopra as Creative Director of Anomaly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It shows the partnership with Reliance is transformative for the brand, as it is expected to scale much further, with accessibility being one of the fundamental pillars, as it moves towards an extensive presence while strengthening its original vision. The large retail ecosystem is set to further bolster its market presence. Priyanka Chopra as Creative Director of Anomaly {{/usCountry}}

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The actor will continue to remain on the board, putting an end to doubts before they arise about her role in the venture, and confirming that she will stay on as Creative Director of the brand."As Creative Director, I remain deeply involved in shaping Anomaly’s next chapter, guiding how we evolve, what we create, and ensuring we stay true to the spirit we started with.”

Further, Priyanka also expressed excitement about working with Isha Ambani, who is the non-executive director at Reliance Retail, lauding her ability to execute ideas with a large-scale vision, "I am especially excited to be building this alongside Isha Ambani. The way she brings ideas to life with both thoughtfulness and scale is something I truly admire.”

Reactions

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The comment section hails her decision, calling it a great move for her brand's expansion in India. One wrote, “Was trying too harddd to find it, but all out of stock! Thank god we get it backk!" Another commented, “Wow..... looking forward seeing products on the shelves...... congrats." This means the brand will gain wider reach across different part of the country, making it more accessible to consumers across diverse markets, hence strengthening its brand presence.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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