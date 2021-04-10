Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Production, design of textiles will be the next big thing: Smriti Irani
Production and design of textiles will be the next big thing, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Friday while presiding over the first convocation of the National Institute of Fashion Technology.
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 12:08 PM IST
The field of technical textiles, which involves production and design, is going to be the next big thing in the future and the Textiles Ministry is making efforts to utilise its potential to the fullest," a statement quoted Irani.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Production and design of textiles will be the next big thing, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Friday while presiding over the first convocation of the National Institute of Fashion Technology at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar.

"The first batch of NIFT Srinagar has added a golden page in the 35-year-old history of the institution. The field of technical textiles, which involves production and design, is going to be the next big thing in the future and the Textiles Ministry is making efforts to utilise its potential to the fullest," a statement quoted Irani.

She further inspired the students to be prepared and said that with the knowledge imparted at NIFT, they would be equipped to deal with any tests and hardships that may come their way.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir recently announced a package of 30,000 crore as part of the Industrial Policy, I urged you to put in your best efforts to reap benefit from it. NIFT will work towards introducing technical textiles as an academic subject in the near future," she added.

At the event, Union minister Kiren Rejiju, who was also present, congratulated the students and said, "The youth has an important role to play in defining and portraying soft image and soft power of the country. The alumni of NIFT Srinagar will play a pioneering role in this direction."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
