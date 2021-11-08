Pulkit Samrat breaks the monotony of menswear fashion in cherry red kurta, bandi

Diwali has finally wrapped up but we are far from getting over the sizzling firecracker looks of Bollywood actors including Pulkit Samrat who broke the monotony of menswear fashion in a cherry red kurta with bandi. Wedding season is here and men definitely need to bookmark Pulkit's dapper look in the cherry red ethnic ensemble to make heads turn and raise the heat this winter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to his social media handle, the handsome hunk had shared a slew of pictures featuring his Diwali look that instantly put the fashion police on immediate alert. The pictures featured the actor donning a chanderi silk kurta that came with cherry red and olive green stripe prints.

The V-neckline kurta was worn with sleeves pulled back and Pulkit teamed it with a pair of chanderi silk churidaar that too came in cherry red colour. He layered the look with a fully embellished satin silk bandi that sported mirror work and resham work all over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Completing his attire with a pair of tan brown loafers, Pulkit kept his light stubble and combed back his gelled hair to stand tall on his head. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Pulkit was even seen posing with his actor-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda in which he called her a firecracker while pretending to be a Diwali rocket himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cherry red kurta set is credited to Indian fashion designer Punit Balana’s eponymous label that boasts of being rooted in Indian culture while combining modernism, minimalism and aestheticism and taking cultural influences from the rich Rajasthani culture. The cherry red kurta with churidaar and bandi originally costs ₹32,500 on the designer website.

Pulkit Samrat's cherry red kurta set from Punit Balana (punitbalana.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pulkit Samrat was styled by celebrity stylist, costume designer and creative consultant Akshay Tyagi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter