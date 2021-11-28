Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PV Sindhu goes bold in co-ords, sizzles in 6k pine green crop top and trouser

PV Sindhu lays style cues on how to set fire to winter fashion game as she oozes oomph in a pine green button-down crop top and trousers and we can't take our eyes off her distinct boldness | Check viral pictures inside
PV Sindhu goes bold in co-ords, sizzles in a pine green crop top and trousers(Instagram/pvsindhu1)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 02:06 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Ever since she won the medal at this year's Olympic games, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has been serving one sizzling co-ord look after another at press conferences, race course appearances and photoshoots and this weekend is no different as the diva gave her own sexy spin to the co-ords in a pine green crop top and trousers. The ace athlete laid stycues on how to set fire to the winter fashion game and oozed oomph in the pine green co-ord set and we can't take our eyes off her distinct boldness.

Taking to her social media handle, Sindhu shared two pictures from her recent photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward that put the fashion police on immediate alert. The pictures featured the sportswoman donning a pine green button-down crop top that came with bouffant sleeves and two front pockets along with a collar.

Flaunting a killer waistline to raise the hotness quotient, Sindhu teamed it with a pair of pine green trousers that sported a side zip and pockets. Made of moss crepe, the sultry ensemble promised to reflects the oasis of confidence in every step and turn you take.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders, Sindhu completed her attire with a pair of nude heels and accessorised her look with a pair of simple gold earrings and a bracelet. Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, she amplified the glam quotient with  a dewy makeup look.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Sunandini's eponymous label that boasts of handmade and ethically created ensembles which are comfortable and easy to move around in, yet impactful, perfect for a workday or the weekend. The co-ords set originally costs 6,000 on the designer website.

 

PV Sindhu's co-ord set from Sunandini (sunandini.in)

 

PV Sindhu was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Bornalii Caldeira. On another note, co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

