PV Sindhu is the ultimate beach baby in 3.6k broderie crop top, frill shorts

Seems like co-ords are the favourite fashion trend of Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and her sartorial pictures on social media are enough to back our claim. After slaying boss lady vibes in neutral tone pant suit for a press conference and sizzling in a neon green halter neck co-ord set at a horse racing event, Sindhu treated fans to sultry throwback pictures from the beach but it was her mustard yellow co-ord set that hooked us.

Taking to her social media handle, Sindhu shared a couple of smoking hot throwback pictures which gave fans a glimpse of her recreational trip to the beach and made us want to elevate our beachwear wardrobe asap. The pictures featured the diva strolling down a secluded beach, donning a sleeveless mustard yellow crop top.

The top worked well to add that feminine touch to beachwear wardrobe with its cute broderie frill crop detail and featured an intricate broderie design along with shoulder frill details. Sindhu teamed it with a pair of matching frill shorts to complete the look.

The broderie frill hem shorts sported frill details on the hem and made it the ultimate co-ord set. Walking barefoot on the beach, Sindhu left her luscious tresses open down and swept on one side as a scrunchie rested on her wrist.

She accessorised her look with a pair of simple stud earrings and opted for a dewy makeup look. Sindhu captioned the pictures, “Just beachy #throwback #beachlife #beachvibes (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to global online fashion brand, How When Wear, that boasts of designs which are truly international, reflect the evolving global fashion scene and are yet tailor-made for India. Both the crop top and the pair of shorts individually costs ₹1,800 on the designer website.

PV Sindhu's crop top from How When Wear (howwhenwear.com)

PV Sindhu was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Bornalii Caldeira. On another note, co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach.

Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear, courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

