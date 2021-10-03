PV Sindhu sizzles in 12.5k neon green halter co-ords at horse racing event

When she is not busy making jaws drop at the badminton court with her stellar athletic skills, Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is seen raising the bar of fashion goals and this weekend was no different as she sizzled in a neon green halter neck co-ord set at a horse racing event, Golden Jubilee Deccan Derby, in Hyderabad. Posing in the stands, PV Sindhu made heads turn at race course with her sartorial elegance and we are smitten.

The pictures that flooded the Internet later, feature the sportsperson donning a neon green halter-neck style linen cord set. The neon green cut sleeves coat was unique in terms of style and came with a halter-neck while double-breasted golden buttons added to the colour pop.

However, Sindhu decided to leave them unbuttoned and wore it with a neon green crop top inside that came with a deep neck. She teamed them with a pair of neon green pants that were baggy at the thighs and narrowed at the ankles to ace a comfy look.

PV Sindhu poses in the backdrop of the race course in Hyderabad(Bornali Talukdar)

The diva completed her attire with a pair of silver and black block heels. Pulling back her tresses into a top knot, Sindhu accessorised her look with a bracelet, a wristwatch, a pair of tiny earrings, a silver neckpiece that sported the Olympics rings and a pair of sunglasses.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Sindhu amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look. Flashing her million dollar smile for the camera, Sindhu posed in the backdrop of the race course with horses passing by.

PV Sindhu poses in the backdrop of the race course in Hyderabad(Bornali Talukdar)

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion house MéRo, that boasts of a flattering approach to fashion with creativity and artistic instincts. The neon green halter co-ords originally cost ₹12,500 on the designer website.

PV Sindhu's co-ord set from MéRo(mero.studio)

PV Sindhu was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Bornalii Caldeira. On another note, co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach.

Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear, courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

