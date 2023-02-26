Radhika Merchant and Shloka Ambani stun in royal ethnic attires as they visit Isha Ambani's home with Ambani family

Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Akash and Sholka's son Prithvi, and Anant Ambani's to-be-wife Radhika Merchant, stepped out in Mumbai today. The Ambani family exuded royalty and elegance in their traditional attires as they visited Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal's Worli house. The paparazzi clicked the Ambani family outside Isha's home and shared the pictures and videos on social media. Keep scrolling to see snippets from Ambani's outing.

Shloka Ambani and Radhika Merchant's ethnic look

On Sunday, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Ambani visited Isha Ambani's Worli residence with the rest of the Ambani family members. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and his son, Prithvi, chose ethnic attires for the occasion. While Nita Ambani donned a gorgeous embroidered silk saree, Mukesh and Akash wore a kurta pyjama set. However, Shloka and Radhika's ensembles stole the show. While Radhika wore a turquoise green silk lehenga, Shloka chose a stylish multi-coloured skirt and blouse set.

Regarding the design elements of Radhika's attire, it features a choli, lehenga skirt and matching dupatta set. The silk blouse has a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, silver brocade embroidery, contrasting pink piping on the trims, and a fitted silhouette. She wore it with an A-line lehenga featuring layered ghera, silver brocade pattern, floral print, and a high-rise waistline.

Radhika styled the ensemble with a pleated dupatta draped like a saree pallu and adorned with tassels, brocade borders, and pink piping. Lastly, an elegant necklace, bangles, matching earrings, heels, an embellished clutch, a messy hairdo, subtle smoky eye shadow, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and dewy base gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Shloka Ambani wore a mustard peplum-style blouse featuring full-length sleeves, a fit-and-flared design, and a Kalamkari print on the cuffs. She styled the top with Kalamkari-printed flared skirt, a layered necklace, matching bangles, dangling earrings, open tresses, and minimal makeup.

Earlier, the paparazzi clicked Isha Ambani arriving at her Worli residence with her two twins, daughter Aadiya and son Krishna. She wore a pink floral printed kurta and pants set styled with simple sandals, geeky glasses, a messy bun, and a no-makeup look. See the video below.

Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal in December 2018. The couple welcomed their two kids in November last year.