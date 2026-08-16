Radhika Merchant goes soft in yellow kurta, Nita Ambani turns heads in red at Independence Day celebration in London

The Ambani family marked India’s 80th Independence Day in London, with Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant donning elegant ethnic looks for the celebrations. The duo joined the festivities at Stoke Park, where members of the Indian community gathered to commemorate the occasion. (Also read: Nita Ambani proves no one does saree fashion quite like her in a Krishna-inspired ivory drape for pooja at home. Watch )

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Pictures from the event showed Nita participating in the flag-hoisting ceremony, while Radhika posed with a group of women at the celebrations. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore and pick some fashion notes.

Nita Ambani opts for a bright red silk kurta set

Nita Ambani opted for a striking red ethnic ensemble for the Independence Day 2026 celebrations. Her long kurta featured intricate embroidery around the neckline and down the front, adding a traditional touch to the vibrant outfit. The relaxed silhouette and flowing fabric kept the look elegant and effortless.

She accessorised the look with statement earrings and a small bindi, while keeping the rest of her styling understated. Her hair was worn loose, allowing the richly coloured kurta to remain the highlight of the look. A small tricolour pin added a subtle patriotic detail to the ensemble.

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Nita Ambani's striking red ethnic ensemble features intricate embroidery and a relaxed silhouette.

{{^usCountry}} Fashion note: Nita's look shows how a bold colour can instantly elevate a simple ethnic silhouette. With statement embroidery and minimal accessories, the outfit manages to look festive without feeling overdone. Radhika Merchant keeps it soft in yellow {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fashion note: Nita's look shows how a bold colour can instantly elevate a simple ethnic silhouette. With statement embroidery and minimal accessories, the outfit manages to look festive without feeling overdone. Radhika Merchant keeps it soft in yellow {{/usCountry}}

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Radhika, meanwhile, chose a soft yellow kurta set that offered a more understated take on festive dressing. The kurta featured delicate peach-pink embroidery along the neckline, cuffs and hem, creating a subtle contrast against the warm yellow base.

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Radhika paired a kurta with wide-legged pants, creating a relaxed ethnic look.

She paired the kurta with matching wide-legged pants, giving the traditional outfit a relaxed and contemporary silhouette. Oversized sunglasses added a modern edge, while her long hair was left open.

Radhika kept her accessories minimal, opting for understated jewellery and a simple beauty look. The result was an elegant, easy-breezy ethnic ensemble that balanced comfort with festive detailing.

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Fashion note: Radhika's look is a reminder that festive dressing doesn't always have to be heavily embellished. A coordinated colour palette, delicate embroidery and relaxed tailoring can create an equally polished look.

About Ambani family

The Ambani family, led by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, includes their three children — twins Isha and Akash Ambani and younger son Anant Ambani. The family is closely associated with Reliance’s business, philanthropic and cultural initiatives.