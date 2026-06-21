Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani dazzle in twinning cream saree looks at wedding reception of MP Supriya Sule’s daughter
Wedding celebration of Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani was a lavish affair, blending politics and glamour – attendees included Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
On June 20, the grand wedding reception of MP Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule, in Mumbai was a true masterclass in high society fashion and political-corporate camaraderie. Also read | Nita Ambani dazzles in chikankari while Radhika Merchant embraces quiet luxury in designer dress
While the celebration drew a galaxy of top-tier politicians and Bollywood legends, it was the stylish mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who stole the spotlight with impeccably coordinated ethnic looks. The Ambani women's choice of attire redefined festive elegance, opting to twin in breathtaking, meticulously detailed cream sarees.
What did Nita Ambani wear?
Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, exuded timeless grace in a rich ivory silk saree. The ensemble featured heavy, intricate traditional embroidery running along a striking border. She styled her hair in a classic, neat low bun and elevated her ensemble with a jaw-dropping multi-coloured statement gemstone necklace, matching emerald earrings, and diamond bracelets.{{/usCountry}}
Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, exuded timeless grace in a rich ivory silk saree. The ensemble featured heavy, intricate traditional embroidery running along a striking border. She styled her hair in a classic, neat low bun and elevated her ensemble with a jaw-dropping multi-coloured statement gemstone necklace, matching emerald earrings, and diamond bracelets.{{/usCountry}}
Radhika Merchant twins with Nita Ambani{{/usCountry}}
Radhika Merchant twins with Nita Ambani{{/usCountry}}
Radhika Merchant, complementing her mother-in-law beautifully, chose a contemporary and heavily embellished cream-silver saree that shimmered under the venue's lights. Radhika chose a half-up, half-down hairstyle, accessorising with a delicate diamond choker, dangling diamond earrings, and a stack of statement diamond bangles.
Ambanis with Bollywood royalty
The high-fashion pairing wasn't just a visual delight – the duo was captured sharing warm, joyous moments inside the venue with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. In a candid photograph, Radhika and Nita were seen in an animated, light-hearted conversation with the actor, with Radhika gesturing elegantly mid-laugh as Nita joined in the lively chat. Another photo showed Amitabh greeting the Ambani family with a namaste, a gesture warmly reciprocated by Radhika and Nita, who folded their hands.
The Ambanis arrived with tight security for the wedding reception at their own Jio World Convention Centre. Alongside Nita and Radhika, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani looked sharp in a minimalist, classic black bandhgala suit paired with a contrasting red pocket square. Their son, Anant Ambani, was also present, standing by his wife Radhika as they mingled with the evening's guests.
Star-studded wedding reception
Revati Sule, the daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter veteran politician Sharad Pawar, on Saturday tied the knot with industrialist Sarang Lakhani. Revati's grand wedding reception seamlessly bridged the worlds of politics, entertainment, and business.
Apart from the Ambani family and Amitabh Bachchan, who arrived with politician-wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan, the high-profile affair also saw attendees like leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
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