Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani dazzle in twinning cream saree looks at wedding reception of MP Supriya Sule’s daughter

On June 20, the grand wedding reception of MP Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule, in Mumbai was a true masterclass in high society fashion and political-corporate camaraderie. Also read | Nita Ambani dazzles in chikankari while Radhika Merchant embraces quiet luxury in designer dress

Revati Sule, daughter of Supriya Sule, married industrialist Sarang Lakhani in a lavish ceremony attended by Nita Ambani (right) and Radhika Merchant (left), among others guests like Amitabh Bachchan and senior politicians. (HT Photo/ Raju Shinde)

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While the celebration drew a galaxy of top-tier politicians and Bollywood legends, it was the stylish mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who stole the spotlight with impeccably coordinated ethnic looks. The Ambani women's choice of attire redefined festive elegance, opting to twin in breathtaking, meticulously detailed cream sarees.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani (left) attended the wedding celebration of Ravati Sule, daughter of NPC leader Supriya Sule, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on June 20, 2026. (HT Photo/ Raju Shinde)

What did Nita Ambani wear?

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{{^usCountry}} Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, exuded timeless grace in a rich ivory silk saree. The ensemble featured heavy, intricate traditional embroidery running along a striking border. She styled her hair in a classic, neat low bun and elevated her ensemble with a jaw-dropping multi-coloured statement gemstone necklace, matching emerald earrings, and diamond bracelets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, exuded timeless grace in a rich ivory silk saree. The ensemble featured heavy, intricate traditional embroidery running along a striking border. She styled her hair in a classic, neat low bun and elevated her ensemble with a jaw-dropping multi-coloured statement gemstone necklace, matching emerald earrings, and diamond bracelets. {{/usCountry}}

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Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant attend the wedding reception. (PTI)

{{^usCountry}} Radhika Merchant twins with Nita Ambani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika Merchant twins with Nita Ambani {{/usCountry}}

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Radhika Merchant, complementing her mother-in-law beautifully, chose a contemporary and heavily embellished cream-silver saree that shimmered under the venue's lights. Radhika chose a half-up, half-down hairstyle, accessorising with a delicate diamond choker, dangling diamond earrings, and a stack of statement diamond bangles.

Nita Ambani (right) and Radhika Merchant with Amitabh Bachchan (left) during the wedding celebration of Ravati Sule, daughter of NPC leader Supriya Sule, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on June 20, 2026. (HT Photo/ Raju Shinde)

Ambanis with Bollywood royalty

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The high-fashion pairing wasn't just a visual delight – the duo was captured sharing warm, joyous moments inside the venue with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. In a candid photograph, Radhika and Nita were seen in an animated, light-hearted conversation with the actor, with Radhika gesturing elegantly mid-laugh as Nita joined in the lively chat. Another photo showed Amitabh greeting the Ambani family with a namaste, a gesture warmly reciprocated by Radhika and Nita, who folded their hands.

The Ambanis arrived with tight security for the wedding reception at their own Jio World Convention Centre. Alongside Nita and Radhika, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani looked sharp in a minimalist, classic black bandhgala suit paired with a contrasting red pocket square. Their son, Anant Ambani, was also present, standing by his wife Radhika as they mingled with the evening's guests.

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Star-studded wedding reception

Revati Sule, the daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter veteran politician Sharad Pawar, on Saturday tied the knot with industrialist Sarang Lakhani. Revati's grand wedding reception seamlessly bridged the worlds of politics, entertainment, and business.

Apart from the Ambani family and Amitabh Bachchan, who arrived with politician-wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan, the high-profile affair also saw attendees like leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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