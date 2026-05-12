Radhika Merchant stuns as modern-day Belle in gold couture woven with Indian artistry in new pics from Venice Biennale

New pictures of Radhika Merchant from the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia are making waves as the Ambani family came together to celebrate the opening of the National Pavilion of India. As always, Radhika delivered a fashion moment that was hard to miss.

Radhika Merchant dazzles in custom Erdem outfit at International Art Exhibition in Venice. (Instagram/@rheakapoor)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram on May 11 to share a series of breathtaking photos of Radhika, where the Ambani family’s younger ‘bahu (daughter-in-law)’ looked every bit like a modern-day Belle wrapped in couture and Indian craftsmanship. (Also read: Radhika Merchant channels Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy's style in saree-inspired Givenchy haute couture look )

Radhika Merchant stuns in custom Erdem ensemble

For the prestigious event, Radhika wore a custom-designed ensemble by Erdem. Known for its romantic silhouettes and floral artistry, the label blended European couture aesthetics with the richness of Indian textiles for this look. The fabric for the ensemble was woven by Swadesh and featured an opulent metallic gold brocade adorned with intricate floral motifs, beautifully spotlighting the mastery of Indian weavers on a global stage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The outfit featured an off-shoulder draped corset with a dramatic floor-grazing cape that added regal flair to the look. A statement bow adorned the bodice, lending a touch of femininity to the structured silhouette. She paired the elaborate top with straight-cut beige trousers, striking the perfect balance between contemporary and classic. How she accessorised her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outfit featured an off-shoulder draped corset with a dramatic floor-grazing cape that added regal flair to the look. A statement bow adorned the bodice, lending a touch of femininity to the structured silhouette. She paired the elaborate top with straight-cut beige trousers, striking the perfect balance between contemporary and classic. How she accessorised her look {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To elevate the gold-heavy palette of the ensemble, Radhika opted for striking jewellery pieces that perfectly complemented the grandeur of the outfit. She accessorised with oversized gold earrings featuring intricate floral filigree detailing and emerald-green gemstones that added a subtle contrast.

A bold multi-petalled gold cocktail ring further enhanced the look, turning every detail into a celebration of craftsmanship and luxury. By pairing a British couture silhouette with Indian-woven textiles, Radhika elegantly highlighted Indian artistry at an international cultural event.

Her glam makeup look added the perfect finishing touch. She opted for shimmery nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly defined brows, flushed cheeks, generous highlighter and a nude glossy lip. Leaving her luscious hair open in soft curls with a centre parting, Radhika exuded timeless glamour.

About Radhika Merchant

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and the younger brother of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal.

Beyond her association with one of India’s most prominent business families, Radhika is also a trained Indian classical dancer. She additionally plays an active role in the corporate world as a member of the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, working alongside her parents.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON