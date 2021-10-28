Radhika Madan sizzles in a bralette and 45K corduroy skirt, teamed with a 18K ivory shirt

Radhika Madan is setting major goals for us in fashion. The actor, who’s every fashionable attire manages to make major statements in fashion, stunned us yet again with another set of pictures from one of her recent photoshoots.

Radhika’s sense of sartorial fashion surpasses all barriers of traditional and casual Western attire. The actor can do both with equal poise and fervour and that’s how her every look becomes a point of reference for us, be it going out for an evening date or decking up for a festival.

On Wednesday, Radhika posed pretty for another fashion photoshoot, and pictures of the same made their way on her Instagram profile in the form of stunning shots. For this photoshoot, Radhika ditched the traditional look to get into a sultry look in a bralette and an embellished skirt.

Radhika played muse to fashion designer Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar and chose a gorgeous ensemble from the designer’s wardrobe. In the picture, Radhika can be seen adorning a black and gold embellished bralette, teamed with a navy blue corduroy Barouque skirt. She added more sultry vibes to her pictures by teaming her attire with an oversized silk ivory skirt.

The midriff-baring attire hugged Radhika’s body perfectly and showed off her curves. In one of the pictures, Radhika can be seen looking directly at the camera, while in another shot, she posed against the backdrop of a closet of sorts and posed while looking away from the camera. For footwear, Radhika opted for blue shoes.

The attire is attributed to the fashion designer Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar. The designer is known for her offbeat and sartorial collection of women's wear. The corduroy skirt, adorned by Radhika in the picture, is priced at a whopping ₹45K in the designer’s official website. The ivory silk shirt is priced at ₹18K.

Styled by fashion stylists Nannika Bhuptani and Ruchi Krishna, Radhika chose to wear her long tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulder. Assisted by makeup artist Aneeshaa Vaswani, Radhika opted for a sultry makeup look for the pictures. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Radhika was ready to make us drool.

