Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, in chic traditional outfits, look so much in love: See new pics from wedding

New pictures from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's pre-wedding festivities are doing rounds on social media. The couple looks stunning in their neo-traditional outfits and is giving us major wedding fashion goals. Soon-to-be brides and grooms do take notes.

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in a grand ceremony last week, held in Chandigarh. The couple's close friends and family members attended the wedding. Pictures and videos from the celebrations have been going viral on Instagram, and these new photos from a pre-wedding ceremony will make you fall in love with the couple once again.

Designer Kunal Rawal took to his Instagram page to share Patralekhaa and Rajkummar's pictures. The Mr and Mrs Mahi star wore a classic and chic ensemble from the designer's collection for the pre-wedding ceremony. As for Patralekhaa, the star chose a floral saree by Shehla Khan.

Take a look at their gorgeous photos:

Rajkummar wore a custom lemon yellow kurta with vanilla armour patch detailing. He paired it with straight-fit loose silhouetted white pyjamas, strapped maroon sandals, Lennon sunglasses, and a broad strapped watch.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, looked breathtaking in a glamorous blush pink floral saree with a thigh-high front slit and a matching halter-neck blouse. The romantic pre-draped number features an exaggerated pallu, adding all the drama to the contemporary look.

Patralekhaa wore the six yards with a Lous Vuitton top handle mini bag, side-parted open locks, ruby-adorned drop earrings, bracelets, rings, and nude strappy pumps. Berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, and shimmery eye shadow completed the beauty picks.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wore outfits by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their wedding ceremony.

While Rajkummar chose an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket, a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar, Patralekhaa wore a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple.

