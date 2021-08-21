Raksha Bandhan 2021: Take cue from the fashion of Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor

Raksha Bandhan is on Sunday, August 22, and on this day siblings celebrate brotherly and sisterly bonds along with delicious delicacies. On this day, like most festive occasions, people love to dress up and look their best, and although festivities may be a little dampened this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic, who really needs an excuse to look their best? And if you're too late with your festive shopping and don't know what to wear, we have just the perfect solution for you.

If you are fretting over what to wear this Rakhi, here are some ideas to help you revamp your usual wardrobe into a festival-appropriate wardrobe. Here are some quick and easy tips for you to try out and turn your casual outfits into fancy ensembles. Check it out:

Wear a long, maxi dress and innovate

You can surely be a head-turner if you could carry one of your long dresses or jumpsuits just like Alia Bhatt did with this Sabyasachi number. You can accessorize with oxidised jewellery, jhumkas and Kolhapuri chappals to give your modern ensemble a traditional twist. You can also opt for strappy sandals like Alia. Add a belt to cinch the waist and line your eyes with kohl to complete your look.

Add a belt to your traditional look and add some oomph to your ensemble

Like Shilpa Shetty's Punit Balana look, you can wear a belt over your traditional salwar kameez. Drape your dupatta over one shoulder and wear the belt over it, if you wish to add some extra oomph you can wear a belt that has embellishments on it. You can also opt for heavy, traditional accessories to make your ensemble stand out. You can also keep your hair loose or can try a sleek bun.

Pair a scarf with your lehenga and crop top

Like Khushi Kapoor's Anita Dongre look for a recent event, you too can take a classic lehenga that you have and take it to the next level with a pretty scarf.

Drape your scarf, preferably one with a bright print if your lehenga is simple or a plain one if your lehenga has a bright pattern. Starting from your bust take it over one shoulder and then pin it to the back of your blouse, and voila, you have a unique, designer-looking outfit.

