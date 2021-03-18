Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress
Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress

Turning cover girl for a magazine, Rakul Preet Singh caught fans by surprise as she served never-seen-before sultry bomb looks in bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top and shorts and pleated dress, one after another and the fashion police was on their toes in awe | Check pictures inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress(Instagram/elleindia)

From taking up her first project “thinking that it’s a great way to make some pocket money” to turning into South sensation and Bollywood diva, actor Rakul Preet Singh has not only mesmerized fans with her stellar acting chops but also sartorial elegance. Turning cover girl for a magazine recently, Rakul caught fans by surprise as she served never-seen-before sultry bomb looks in bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top and shorts and pleated dress, one after another and the fashion police was on their toes in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul gave fans a glimpse of her latest photoshoot that featured her in a variety of smoking hot avatars. In one picture, the De De Pyaar De actor was featured donning a navy blue swimsuit from House Of NM that was made of polyamide elastane.

She teamed it with an ice washed puffer jacket from United Colors of Benetton and completed her look with a pair of Astro pointue booties from Christian Louboutin. Accessorising her look with Sharktooth ear tops by Kichu, watch by Casio G-Shock and a twist MM bag by Louis Vuitton, Rakul pulled back her hair into a messy ponytail as she struck a sensuous pose.

She captioned the picture, “Keep your heels ,head and standards high (sic).”

Another picture featured Rakul at her casual best which was in a black crop top with straps, teamed with a pair of brown shorts and both from Vero Moda. Pulling back her mid-parted tresses into two cute braids, Rakul accessorised the look with hoop earrings and bracelets by jewellery store Amaris By Prerna Rajpal while her chain link necklace was from Tanzire and finger rings by both Kichu and Tanzire.

Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, Rakul opted for minimalistic makeup with mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. In the last picture too, Rakul stuck with the same hairstyle and opted for bracelet by Amaris By Prerna and a pair of gold earrings by Tanzire while she flaunted an elegant and dazzling dress with pleated details from Karl Lagerfeld. Once again, Rakul wore a dewy makeup to let her ensemble do the maximum talking and we can’t help but take fashion cues for slaying in future.

Which look of Rakul are you going to recreate next?

