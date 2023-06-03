Rakul Preet Singh's beach day in bikini and no-makeup look is all about having happy time in Maldives. Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is holidaying in the Maldives, and her pictures from the vacation will give you a serious wanderlust bug. Rakul travelled to the island nation and has been posting snippets of herself having a blast amid white sand beaches and clear blue water. The star's latest photoshoot shows her in a bikini soaking up the sun while having a 'happy and chirpy' time by the pretty beach. She shared the photos on Instagram and garnered several compliments from her fans. Scroll to find out more.

Rakul Preet Singh in yellow bikini chills in the Maldives

Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a beach day in the Maldives in a bikini and no-makeup look. (Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh's latest Maldives photoshoot shows her posing on the white sand beach dressed in a sunshine yellow-coloured bikini set. The images show Rakul smiling brightly at the camera, serving a glamorous pose, and enjoying the balmy clear blue sea water. "Chirpy and happy [yellow heart emojis]," Rakul captioned the post. The star's fans loved her pictures and flooded the comments section with praise. A few fans called her 'Hottie', and others dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments. Another user wrote, "You are fire." See the post below.

Rakul Preet's sunshine yellow-coloured bikini set comes with a top and bottoms set. While the bikini blouse features gold chain-link embellished straps, a plunging U neckline displaying her décolletage, a cropped midriff-baring short hem length, and a fitted bust, the bikini bottom has a high-rise waistline, high-leg cut-outs, and a fitted silhouette.

Rkul accessorised the swimsuit with a sleek bracelet watch, statement gold rings, stylish gold hoop earrings, a monochrome printed hat, and broad-tinted sunglasses. Lastly, she chose a no-makeup look, glowing skin, fuchsia pink lip shade, and a pulled-back top bun.

Meanwhile, Rakul had earlier posted pictures of herself enjoying a sunset in the Maldives with the caption, "Magic light magic moments." It shows the star, dressed in a printed halter-neck jumpsuit, enjoying an evening in the island nation. She styled the ensemble with slip-on sandals, a sleek bun, and hoop earrings.

