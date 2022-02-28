Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Rakul Preet Singh in bikini top and skirt serves a sizzling look at Maldives: Kajal Aggarwal reacts
fashion

Rakul Preet Singh in bikini top and skirt serves a sizzling look at Maldives: Kajal Aggarwal reacts

Rakul Preet Singh serves a sizzling look at the Maldives in a blue and white printed bikini top and skirt set. Her beach look got a reaction from Kajal Aggarwal, who called her a "stunner."
Rakul Preet Singh in bikini top and skirt serves a sizzling look at Maldives: Kajal Aggarwal reacts
Published on Feb 28, 2022 04:32 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is living the best life in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. The couple jetted off to the island nation to enjoy a laidback holiday. She has been sharing pictures from her time there, and the latest post shows her soaking up the sun by the sea.

On Monday, Rakul posted a sizzling image of herself on the beach and captioned it, "Sometimes in the waves of change we find out true direction." She slayed the beach vibes while serving a jaw-dropping pose for the photoshoot. Scroll ahead to see the actor's post.

RELATED STORIES

Rakul Preet's beach look features a backless bikini top in a blue and white print. She teamed it with a flowy skirt adorned with multi-hued horizontal stripes. Open tresses, sunkissed glowing skin, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and gold hoop earrings rounded it all off.

ALSO READ | Rakul Preet Singh is a total beach babe in black swimsuit on Maldives holiday

Rakul's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers, including Kajal Aggarwal and her trainer, Anshuka Parwani. Kajal commented, "Stunner [heart eye and fire emoji]." Anshuka wrote, "Beautiful now come back miss you."

Comments on Rakul Preet Singh's post. 
Top Mobile Deals

Meanwhile, Jackky also posted a picture on his Instagram page that shows the star in a blue and white-toned look. His beach outfit featured a tie-dye button-down shirt with white shorts, sunglasses, and loafers. "Happiness comes in waves! High tides and good vibes," Jackky captioned the post. The couple served us major goals, twinning in their outfit.

Check out Jackky's post below:

Earlier, Rakul had posted a photo in which she chilled on a wooden dock dressed in a black swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline. She had teamed the monokini with a colourful printed cape jacket, trendy sunglasses and minimal make-up.

Another beach look of the actor that we absolutely loved shows her slaying the monotone fashion in a bikini top and bodycon skirt in a bright canary yellow shade. She styled the gorgeous look with a straw hat, sunglasses and minimal accessories.

Which look of Rakul Preet Singh from the Maldives is your favourite?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakul preet singh rakul preet kajal aggarwal jackky bhagnani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP