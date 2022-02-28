Rakul Preet Singh in bikini top and skirt serves a sizzling look at Maldives: Kajal Aggarwal reacts

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is living the best life in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. The couple jetted off to the island nation to enjoy a laidback holiday. She has been sharing pictures from her time there, and the latest post shows her soaking up the sun by the sea.

On Monday, Rakul posted a sizzling image of herself on the beach and captioned it, "Sometimes in the waves of change we find out true direction." She slayed the beach vibes while serving a jaw-dropping pose for the photoshoot. Scroll ahead to see the actor's post.

Rakul Preet's beach look features a backless bikini top in a blue and white print. She teamed it with a flowy skirt adorned with multi-hued horizontal stripes. Open tresses, sunkissed glowing skin, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and gold hoop earrings rounded it all off.

Rakul's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers, including Kajal Aggarwal and her trainer, Anshuka Parwani. Kajal commented, "Stunner [heart eye and fire emoji]." Anshuka wrote, "Beautiful now come back miss you."

Meanwhile, Jackky also posted a picture on his Instagram page that shows the star in a blue and white-toned look. His beach outfit featured a tie-dye button-down shirt with white shorts, sunglasses, and loafers. "Happiness comes in waves! High tides and good vibes," Jackky captioned the post. The couple served us major goals, twinning in their outfit.

Check out Jackky's post below:

Earlier, Rakul had posted a photo in which she chilled on a wooden dock dressed in a black swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline. She had teamed the monokini with a colourful printed cape jacket, trendy sunglasses and minimal make-up.

Another beach look of the actor that we absolutely loved shows her slaying the monotone fashion in a bikini top and bodycon skirt in a bright canary yellow shade. She styled the gorgeous look with a straw hat, sunglasses and minimal accessories.

Which look of Rakul Preet Singh from the Maldives is your favourite?