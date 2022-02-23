Rakul Preet Singh's all-white bralette and lehenga set makes Samantha Ruth Prabhu swoon: Check out pics

Actor Rakul Preet Singh attended filmmaker Luv Ranjan's wedding to his longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. Pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony went viral on social media recently, and now Rakul has also posted photos revealing her jaw-dropping look for the festivities. Many of Rakul's fans were left swooning over her style. Even Samantha Ruth Prabhu loved the star's ivory look and took to the comments section to express the same.

On Wednesday, Rakul shared several photos on her official Instagram handle from Luv Ranjan's Agra wedding. She wore a bralette and lehenga set from the shelves of the clothing label, Sukriti and Aakriti for the festivities. The star captioned her post, "For the love of white."

Rakul's ensemble features an ivory silk bralette that comes with a plunging neckline, golden stripes, and high-rise cropped hem length that gave a glimpse of the star's toned midriff.

Rakul teamed the sleeveless choli with a matching ivory silk lehenga featuring an A-line silhouette, heavy ghera, gold embroidery patti borders, and an embellished patti on the waistline. She rounded off the ensemble with an open front long bandh gala jacket with side slits, sequin embellishments, long sleeves with slits, high-rise collars, and intricate threadwork.

Rakul Preet Singh teams ivory ensemble with statement jewellery pieces.

Rakul accessorised the pearl-white look with a heavy choker necklace adorned with precious beads, vintage Lennon sunglasses with a black tint, rings, and matching heels. In the end, a centre-parted messy low bun with loose strands of hair sculpting Rakul's face, dewy make-up, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

After Rakul posted the photos, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Her friend and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comments section to praise the star and wrote, "Love [heart emoji]." Other users posted heart and fire emoticons.

Comments on Rakul Preet's post.

Meanwhile, Rakul has several projects lined up in 2022. She has Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and her first film as a solo lead, Chhatriwali.