Rakul Preet Singh in dreamy silk lehenga and bralette promotes Runway 34, Jackky Bhagnani showers love: See pics

Actor Rakul Preet Singh's sartorial choices for the promotions of her upcoming film Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan have garnered positive reviews from the fashion police. The star has experimented with different silhouettes throughout the film's promotions, and each look has made our jaws hit the floor. And for the latest promotional event, the star slipped into a traditional look that exuded modern elegance. She wore a printed silk lehenga and bralette set and even got a compliment from her producer-actor boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani.

On Monday, Rakul took to her Instagram page to post pictures of her Runway 34 promotions look and captioned it, "Chase your dreams not people." She slipped into a printed silk lehenga set from the shelves of the Indian fashion designer and couturier JJ Valaya's eponymous label. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh in hot pink bralette and monochrome suit promotes Runway 34)

Rakul Preet's lehenga set features a lehenga skirt and a matching bralette. The sleeveless blouse comes in a pleasing beige shade adorned with a contrast piping on the plunging V neckline, gold floral embroidery, a black and white patti border on the hem and a short length flaunting the star's toned midriff.

Rakul teamed the blouse with a silk lehenga skirt featuring a detailed gold floral pattern, a broad patti border on the hem, a heavy ghera, and a JJ Valaya signature belt with tan leather accents cinching it all together on the waist.

In the end, Rakul went for simplistic jewellery and accessories to complete the traditional look for the Runway 34 promotions. She opted for embroidered black juttis and an oxidised silver choker necklace to give her look the Bohemian vibes.

Centre-parted open tresses, shimmery pink eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, sleek eyeliner, kohl-clad eyes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter rounded off the finishing touches to Rakul's look.

After Rakul posted the photos, they garnered several likes and compliments from her followers on social media. Even her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani showered his love by dropping heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 29.