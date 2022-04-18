Rakul Preet Singh attends Baba Siddique's Iftar party with Jackky Bhagnani in stunning anarkali: See pics, video

The former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Baba Siddique hosted an Iftar party in Mumbai last night, and a host of celebrities attended the bash. The biggest names in Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and many other stars were in attendance. Bollywood's latest It-couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also arrived at the venue to join the celebrations. The couple also posed for the paparazzi and looked gorgeous together. They both chose traditional looks for the Iftar party.

Paparazzi captured Rakul and Jackky attending Baba Siddique's Iftar party last night in Mumbai. He hosted the bash after a two-year pause because of the Covid-19 pandemic. While Rakul chose an embroidered anarkali to attend the party, Jackky came dressed in a simple kurta and pyjama set. Fans of the couple are sharing their pictures and videos on social media. Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Rakul Preet says no to 'sugar, Keto' and enjoys ripe jackfruit for fibrous carbs)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrive at Baba Siddique's Iftar party(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rakul attended Baba Siddique's Iftar party dressed in an ivory and yellow embroidered anarkali suit set. It comes adorned with intricate ivory embroidered zari overlay placed on a sunshine yellow backdrop.

The anarkali features a round neckline, full sleeves, sequinned embellishments, detailed threadwork, contrast pastel blue piping on the cuffs, hem and neck, fit and flared silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Rakul teamed the anarkali with a zari dupatta decorated with yellow gotta patti borders and floral embroidery. She draped it on her shoulder to complete the ensemble. She chose minimal accessories to style the ensemble, including statement gold rings, drop earrings embellished with white stones, and matching heels.

(Also Read: Loved Rakul Preet Singh's floral silk saree and bustier blouse? It costs ₹26k)

In the end, Rakul went for centre-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, mauve-pink lip shade, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks and dewy base make-up.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani stun in traditional looks. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Jackky complemented Rakul in an all-black traditional look. He chose a black bandhgala kurta featuring folded long sleeves, button-up details on the torso, intricate embroidery done all over and a loose silhouette. A pair of black pyjamas, dress shoes and earrings completed Jackky's outfit.

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique hosts a star-studded Iftar party every year, with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in attendance.