Rakul Preet Singh is all about sultry summer fashion for Runway 34 promotions in distressed top and mini skirt: See pics

Actor Rakul Preet Singh's sartorial picks for promoting her latest film, Runway 34, with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, are already creating waves on social media. After making a statement in an all-white ensemble, the star is here to serve sultry summer fashion goals with her trendy and girl-next-door style. She recently promoted Runway 34 with Ajay, dressed in a distressed top and metallic blue mini skirt and served us with Gen Z-inspired fashion tips. You should definitely take notes for upgrading your season wardrobe.

On April 7, Rakul took to Instagram to share two sets of pictures of herself dressed in the trendy outfit. The star captioned one of the posts, "Happy and grateful forever," and the other, "Happiness is the only thing that multiplied when you share it." Scroll ahead to peek a look at Rakul's photos.

Rakul's promotional ensemble features a distressed white top from the shelves of Balmain Paris. It comes with cut-out details, the logo printed in black on the front, a round neckline, and short sleeves. The star tucked the shirt inside her skirt to give it a structured look.

Rakul teamed the top with a mini skirt in a metallic blue shade. It has an asymmetric hemline, gathered details on the front, a mini hem, and a bodycon silhouette. The short length of the skirt flaunted the star's long legs in the ensemble.

Rakul went for playful accessories to style her look and add girl-next-door vibes to it. She chose a printed scarf to amp up her hairdo, statement silver rings, and grey strapped pointed Jimmy Choo stilettos.

In the end, Rakul opted to tie her tresses in a messy ponytail with a few strands sculpting her face, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, subtle eye shadow, and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 features Rakul Preet Singh with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film, directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 29.