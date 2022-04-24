Rakul Preet channels 'Pink Panther' energy in printed bodysuit and flared pants for Runway 34 promotions: Check out pics

Actor Rakul Preet Singh's fashion choices for promoting Runway 34, starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, have garnered several compliments from her followers and fashion enthusiasts. The star has experimented with several silhouettes during the film's promotions. From floral co-ord sets to sleek jumpsuits to glam power suits, Rakul has worn it all. Her latest look in a printed bodysuit and flared pants set is also garnering all the love. The star channelled 'Pink Panther' energy for the promotional look that comes in a bubblegum pink shade.

On Saturday, Rakul posted several photos of herself posing in a bubblegum-pink ensemble, which she donned to promote her upcoming film Runway 34. The actor, who is dating Jackky Bhagnani, shared the pictures with the caption, "Pink Panther." Celebrity stylist Anshika Verma styled Rakul's glam look for the event. Scroll ahead to check out the clicks. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh is 'wild and free' in ultra-sultry ₹7k crop top and skirt)

Rakul's ensemble for the Runway 34 promotions features a trendy animal printed bodysuit. It comes in a blush pink shade adorned with a darker bubblegum pink print, plunging V neckline, wrapover silhouette, body-hugging fit accentuating Rakul's svelte frame, and long sleeves with a thumb hole.

Rakul paired the bodysuit with matching bubblegum pink pants featuring a high-rise waistline, pleated details, belt hoops, flared silhouette and ankle-length hem. The Runway 34 actor chose minimal accessories matching the ensemble to complete the look. She wore metallic pink pointed high heels and a dainty sleek gold chain adorned with shimmering star charms.

In the end, Rakul styled the look with a simple hairdo and nude palette make-up in sync with the pastel vibe of the ensemble. She opted for nude pink lip shade, bubblegum pink eye shadow, centre-parted open tresses secured in a half-tied hairdo, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It stars Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in poignant roles. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 29.