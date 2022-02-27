Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rakul Preet Singh is a total beach babe in black swimsuit and cover-up on Maldives holiday: See pic

Rakul Preet Singh escaped to the Maldives recently and shared pictures from her time there. The star's latest photo shows her chilling in a black swimsuit and printed cover-up, looking like a total beach babe.
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 01:40 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is living the best life while holidaying in the Maldives. Recently, the star escaped to the island nation and shared snippets from her time there. Today, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself chilling by the beach. She channelled island girl vibes in a swimsuit and cover-up for the photoshoot and served us major vacation fashion goals. We are inspired.

On Sunday, Rakul Preet, who is dating Jackky Bhagnani, shared a photo from her island life and captioned it, "Smile away! It's free therapy #islandlife." It shows the star posing on a wooden dock by the sea, looking like a total beach babe. She slipped into a trendy swimsuit and cover-up for the beachside shoot. Scroll ahead to see Rakul's post.

Rakul's beach look features a black monokini with a plunging V neckline adorned with a gold brooch embellishment and a bodycon silhouette. She draped a printed cover-up over the swimsuit adorned with geometric patterns in white, black, blue and red shades. A pair of funky sunglasses, messy hair, strapped watch, and bare glowing face completed the star's beach look.

Earlier, Rakul had shared another picture of herself chilling by the beach in the Maldives. The star had captioned the post, "We dream in colours borrowed from the sea." She made a strong case for rocking monotone fashion at the beach with her look.

Rakul's ensemble features a bright canary yellow bikini top with thin straps, ribbed details, a midriff-baring hem, and a plunging neckline. She wore it with a matching midi-length skirt in a bodycon silhouette and ribbed pattern. The ensemble is perfect for chilling at the beach and should be in your bookmarks.

Rakul styled the monotone outfit with a straw hat featuring black piping, tinted sunglasses, open locks and glowing sun-tanned skin.

Meanwhile, Rakul has several projects lined up in 2022. She has Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and her first film as a solo lead, Chhatriwali.

