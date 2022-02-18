Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rakul Preet Singh looks too hot to handle in bikini top, thigh-slit skirt

Rakul Preet Singh's uber glam fashion in monochrome bikini top with thigh-slit skirt and shrug sets the Internet on fire and this sultry picture is proof!
Rakul Preet Singh looks too hot to handle in bikini top, thigh-slit skirt (Instagram/rakulpreet)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 06:01 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Summers are soon going to be here but setting the mercury soaring ahead is Bollywood hottie Rakul Preet Singh who looked too hot to handle in a bikini top and thigh-slit skirt as she wrapped up Ratsasan remake in Dehradoon. Her uber glam fashion in the monochrome bikini top with thigh-slit skirt and shrug set the Internet on fire and fans could not keep calm.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a glimpse of her recent photoshoot with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha as she aced the sartorial game effortlessly. The picture featured the actor donning a sheer bikini top that came in black and white stripes along with spaghetti straps and a plunge deep neckline to raise the hotness quotient.

Oozing oomph, Rakul teamed it with a high-waist beige skirt that too sported white stripes and came with a side zipper along with a sensuous thigh-high slit. Layering the look with a full sleeves rugged shrug, Rakul flaunted a waistline to die for and was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

She left her silky luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle and accessorised her look with a delicate gold neckpiece and a stack of finger rings. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Rakul amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a steamy pose for the camera, Rakul set the Internet on fire. She shared in the caption, “thought - let’s eat after this shot (sic).”

Receiving a streamlined and sexy update this New Year 2022, the the bygone fashion of shrugs is making a modern-day resurgence. As part of the recent Y2K revival, shrugs are making a comeback this year and Rakul has been laying the perfect fashion cues on how to ooze oomph in the ensemble.

Needless to say, Rakul Preet Singh's latest bikini skirt picture set us dreaming of endless summer days by the beachside and makes us want to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe asap. Her dramatic bikini, shrug and skirt looks like the perfect attire for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach outing or on a pool day. What do you think?

