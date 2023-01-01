Rakul Preet Singh's grey ensemble for New Year celebrations is winning hearts

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it slaying in a casual attire or showing us how to merge style and ethnic vibes together in a stunning ensemble, Rakul Preet's Instagram profile is replete with such fashion inspo. The actor is currently celebrating New Year in Phuket. Rakul Preet flew to the stunning location a few days back, and since then, her Instagram profile is a plethora of her ventures by the sea. From partying to sharing glimpses of herself chilling by the beach, Rakul Preet is doing it all.

Rakul Preet, on Sunday, made our New Year merrier and happier, as she shared a slew of pictures from her New Year celebrations last night. The actor partied like anything and shared the glimpses of her party on Instagram and wishes her fans a heartwarming New Year. Rakul Preet's ensemble has our heart, just like always. The actor, for the celebrations, chose a stunning comfy velvet co-ord set as she posed for the pictures. Rakul Preet, in the pictures, can be seen wearing a cropped grey tank top with sequin details. The actor further teamed it with a pair of comfy velvet grey pair of palazzos, showing off her midriff. The ensemble hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. The top came with cut out details at the sides and gave the ensemble an overall party look.

With the pictures, Rakul Preet wrote a warm New Year wish for her Instagram family - " Mantra for 2023 .. always keep the child in you alive.. smile, laugh, imagine, create, grow and live freely. Happy new year to all you lovely people. Rakul Preet further accessorised her look for the day in a flower necklace and a silver neck choker. With her tresses tied into a top knot, Rakul wore minimal makeup as she posed for the pictures. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Rakul Preet aced the New Year party look.

