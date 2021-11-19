Rakul Preet Singh shows how to ‘be your own boss’ in geometric print co-ord set

Making workwear look oh-so-hot, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh grabs all the spotlight with her bright and impactful style in a geometric print co-ord set and laid fashion cues on how to “be your own boss”. Channelling her inner sartorial queen, Rakul slew in the sultry geometric print co-ord set and we can't help but take fashion cues from the diva as we wait to add it to our semi-formal wardrobe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul shared a picture from her latest photoshoot for a magazine where she was seen turning the cover girl and setting the social media platforms on fire. The picture featured the actor donning a grey base crop top that sported geometric prints all over.

It came with bell-sleeves, a collar and an unbuttoned plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor. Rakul teamed it with a pair of wide-legged trousers that too came in grey base and sported geometric prints all over.

Leaving her sleek tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Rakul accessorised her look with a dainty black choker and a golden finger ring from Outhouse Jewellery. Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Rakul amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Rakul set fans and fashion enthusiasts swooning over her boss lady look. She simply captioned the picture, “Be your own boss (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, Aarke by Ritu Kumar, that boasts of being rooted in tradition yet captures the various moods of a multi-tasking urban woman and caters to women who dress with Indian aesthetics. On another note, co-ords are a gorgeous summer outfit that can easily pass off as autumn fashion as they take less than a minute to style.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their sensuous yet effortless look have made them into this year's breakout trend and are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear, courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter