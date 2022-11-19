Rakul Preet Singh's white strapless jumpsuit and gold statement jewellery is a must-have holiday look for your closet

Actor Rakul Preet Singh made an appearance at an award show in Mumbai last night. Several other celebrities, including Dia Mirza, attended the event, and they all came dressed impeccably. For the occasion, Rakul chose a pristine white jumpsuit and styled it with statement accessories and stunning glam. The paparazzi clicked Rakul at the event, and the star also shared a clip featuring her stellar look on Instagram with the caption, "[white heart emojis] Glam it up like." Check out the pictures and video below.

Rakul Preet Singh makes heads turn in a white jumpsuit

On Friday, Rakul Preet Singh attended an awards show dressed in a white jumpsuit. It is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Nadine Merabi's 2022 bridal collection. The alluring white ensemble makes for a must-have holiday look. And with the New Year and Christmas festivities arriving soon, you can take inspiration from Rakul's style book. Additionally, you can elevate the outfit for winter by wearing a leather jacket or trench coat. Scroll ahead to see how Rakul styled the attire and steal some tips from her. (Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh is an island babe in bikini top and thigh-slit dress: See pics)

Regarding the design elements, Rakul Preet Singh's white strapless jumpsuit features a plunging square neckline, corseted bodice, boning on the torso, a figure-hugging silhouette to accentuate the frame, a floor-sweeping pleated train attached on the side, and flared floor-grazing hem.

Rakul accessorised the ensemble with striking gold-toned jewels, including an ornate necklace, sleek rings and stacked chunky bangles, a metallic digital watch, and nude-toned Christian Louboutin pointed high heels.

Rakul Preet Singh attends an award show in strapless jumpsuit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Rakul chose subtle nude eye shadow, mauve lip shade, a hint of kohl on the eyes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin for the makeup picks. Centre-parted open wavy mane gave the finishing touch to the look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet was last seen in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. On the personal front, Rakul is dating Jackky Bhagnani. They made their relationship public last year via an Instagram post.