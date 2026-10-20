Ranbir Kapoor wears limited edition Jacob & Co. watch with a retail value of 35.88 lakh at Ramayana pre-release event in Hyderabad

Ahead of its grand theatrical release this Diwali, the cast and crew of Ramayana gathered in Hyderabad for a star-studded pre-release event. Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Ram, was joined by co-stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravie Dubey, along with producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari.

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Ranbir Kapoor made a striking appearance in a tailored navy-blue bandhgala jacket, layered over a white shirt and adorned with an eagle-shaped gold brooch encrusted with gemstones. However, it was not his outfit but the watch on his wrist that had fans swooning. The actor was spotted wearing the royal-blue Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-e-Punjab Edition, an exceptionally rare, limited-edition timepiece.

More about Ranbir Kapoor’s timepiece

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{{^usCountry}} With only 50 pieces reportedly in existence, the Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-e-Punjab Edition is a rare tribute to Sikh heritage and Punjabi pride. Jacob & Co. describes the timepiece as capturing the indomitable spirit of the Sikh community and Punjab’s enduring legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With only 50 pieces reportedly in existence, the Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-e-Punjab Edition is a rare tribute to Sikh heritage and Punjabi pride. Jacob & Co. describes the timepiece as capturing the indomitable spirit of the Sikh community and Punjab’s enduring legacy. {{/usCountry}}

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Every detail carries symbolic significance: the “Ek Onkar” represents divine oneness, the roaring lion embodies strength, dignity and fearless leadership, while the Khanda symbolises spiritual sovereignty, balance of power and service. The words “Sat Sri Akal,” engraved along the inner bezel, pay homage to truth and grace.

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According to the Instagram page The Indian Horology, the watch features a 44 mm sandblasted titanium case, with a thickness of 12.3 mm. It is powered by a Swiss-made, manual-winding JCAM02 skeleton movement, featuring 21 jewels and operating at 28,800 vibrations per hour. The timepiece also features a sapphire crystal caseback that reveals its mechanical craftsmanship.

The Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-e-Punjab Edition offers a 48-hour power reserve and water resistance of up to 100 metres. Its luminous baton-style hands ensure visibility in low light, while a vivid blue, honeycomb-textured rubber strap, secured with a titanium pin buckle, complements the sandblasted case.

How much does it cost?

Priced at ₹35,88,000 in India, the Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-e-Punjab Edition is available exclusively at Ethos Watches. The timepiece is a rare collector’s item that brings together luxury watchmaking and cultural heritage.

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The watch’s symbolism of strength, fearless leadership and spiritual conviction made it a fitting accessory for Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to portray Lord Ram in Ramayana, embodying similar ideals of courage, righteousness and devotion. While his navy-blue bandhgala and gemstone-encrusted brooch made a statement, the striking blue watch offered a closer look at his taste for exceptional timepieces.