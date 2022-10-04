Rani Mukerji celebrates Navami at Durga Puja pandal, displays her timeless grace in pink silk saree: All pics inside

The Durga Puja festivities are about to come to an end. Devotees of Maa Durga are gearing up for Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, tomorrow, October 5. Today, October 4, marks one of the most auspicious days of Durga Puja - Maha Navami. And many Bollywood stars are celebrating this day by visiting pandals and worshipping Maa Durga at their homes. Rani Mukerji, who had stepped out in Mumbai yesterday to celebrate Durgashtami, also celebrated Navami. The paparazzi clicked the actor taking blessings from Maa Durga and enjoying Navami at the Durga Puja pandal.

Rani Mukerji celebrates Navami in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Rani Mukerji stepped out in Mumbai to visit a Durga Puja pandal and mark the Navami celebrations with friends and family. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 star draped herself in six yards of wonder for the auspicious occasion. The paparazzi clicked the actor participating in the Navami puja, taking blessing from Maa Durga, and celebrating with other devotees. Rani's pink silk saree is a timeless piece and might motivate you to add it to your collection. Keep scrolling to check it out. (Also Read: Rani Mukerji is a vision in white floral Sabyasachi suit for Bunty Aur Babli 2 promotions)

Rani Mukerji celebrates Navami at Durga Puja pandal. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji's bright pink silk saree comes adorned in intricate gold brocade motif embroidery, a broad patti border in the same hue, and heavy work on the pallu. The actor teamed the elegant number with a matching pink blouse featuring half-length sleeves, patti borders, and a wide neckline and back.

Rani styled the traditional look with statement jewellery pieces, including a heavy ornate gold necklace, matching earrings, shakha pola, bracelets, and bangles.

Rani Mukerji wears a pink silk saree for Navami celebrations. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Rani Mukerji chose a bindi, bold black eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, a hint of bronzer, highlighted features and sharp contouring for the glam picks. A sleek bun decorated with a white phool gajra and adorned with sindoor in the centre parting gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji also attended the Durga Pujo celebrations in Mumbai yesterday, alongside Kajol, Mouni Roy, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Kajol's parents, Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee.