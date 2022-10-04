Mouni Roy's ivory saree for Durga Pujo festivities with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji is perfect for Dussehra: See pics

The festive season becomes all the more exciting as we get to dress up in our favourite ethnic ensembles, eat delicious food and get together with our family and friends for an enjoyable time. Today is the last day of Navratri and Durga Pujo, and it will be followed by Dussehra or Dasara celebrations on October 5. If you are wondering what to wear for Vijayadashami festivities, worry not because we have found the perfect inspiration for you. We are talking about Mouni Roy's white saree, which she wore for attending the Ashtami celebrations with Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor.

Mouni Roy's white Ashtami saree is perfect for Dussehra celebrations

On Monday, Mouni Roy visited a Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai to ring in the Ashtami celebrations. Mouni's Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Aya Mukerji alongside Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Kajol's parents Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee were also present at the pandal. Mouni took to Instagram to share some snippets from the Pujo celebrations on her Instagram profile and captioned the post, "Happy Maha Ashtami. Dugga Dugga." Check it out below. (Also Read: Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in pics clicked by 'Pati Dev' Suraj Nambiar: See here)

Mouni Roy's white saree for the Ashtami celebrations screams unmatchable elegance and feminine beauty. The six yards of wonder comes in a semi-sheer silhouette and features intricate chikankari embroidery done on pallu borders. She wore the drape in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and wrapping it around her svelte frame.

Mouni teamed the saree with a sleeveless white blouse featuring a deep V neckline and a short hem length. The Brahmastra actor accessorised the chic traditional outfit with a white top handle bag, Shakha Pola, diamond rings, and a Kundan and pearl-adorned gold choker necklace.

Lastly, Mouni chose centre parted open wavy tresses adorned with sindoor, berry-toned lip shade, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, and dewy skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra as an antagonist. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.