Mouni Roy celebrates birthday with husband Suraj Nambiar, dresses up in a sultry strapless mini dress: All pics, video

Actor Mouni Roy ringed in her 37th birthday last night with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and close friends from the industry. Mouni and her husband threw a lavish birthday party to celebrate the special day. The paparazzi clicked many celebrities arriving at the occasion, including Karan Tacker, Shamita Shetty, Mandira Bedi, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Drashti Dhami, and more stars. The birthday girl's sultry and glamorous outfit for her birthday celebrations caught our eye and even impressed her fans. Keep scrolling to find out what Mouni donned for the occasion.

Mouni Roy celebrates her birthday with Suraj Nambiar and friends

On Wednesday night, Mouni Roy stepped out in Mumbai to celebrate her 37th birthday with her loved ones. The Brahmastra actor arrived at the party with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. The couple posed together for the paparazzi, who later shared their pictures and videos from the starry night. While Suraj kept his look simple in classic jeans and white T-shirt combination, Mouni looked every bit the glam girl in a strapless mini dress. Check out her pictures and video from the bash below. (Also Read: Mouni Roy clicks selfie with 'fav' Ranbir Kapoor, promotes Brahmastra in saree)

Mouni slipped into a strapless ivory-coloured dress featuring a plunging neckline, sequin and beaded embellishments adorned in quirky patterns, a figure-hugging fit accentuating her enviable curves, and a mini-hem length to show off her long legs.

Mouni Roy celebrates her 37th birthday in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mouni teamed the mini dress with a statement diamond ring and embellished high heels featuring pearl adornments. The star ditched heavy jewels with the mini-length ensemble keeping in mind the maximalist decorations on the dress and her signature style statement of skipping jewellery.

Lastly, Mouni chose open tresses, nude lip shade, black winged eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, sharp contouring, mascara on the lashes, well-defined brows, and kohl-lined eyes for the glam picks.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrate her birthday. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Mouni was seen as an antagonist in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the first instalment of a planned trilogy. The actor is currently on the ninth sky after getting a positive response for the recently-released film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and an extended special appearance from Shah Rukh Khan.