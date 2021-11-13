Rani Mukerji flaunts her ‘Babli’ style in yellow cow saree, ivory floral saree

Coming back to raise the temperature with her feisty con character on-screen, Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is making heads turn with her sartorial elegance in sultry bling dresses and quirky sarees alike as she steps out to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2. Giving the saree game a contemporary twist, Rani was seen flaunting her ‘Babli’ style with her quirky look in a yellow blooming cow saree and ivory pearl blooming flower saree that left fans hooked to her uber cool fashion sense.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures that are currently flooding the Internet, Rani can be seen making our screens brighter with her spicy look in two different sarees. In one set of pictures, the diva was seen donning a yellow saree that came with animated cow prints all over in black.

Made of viscose crepe fabric, the saree ended in a tasselled palla and was paired with a turtle-neck full sleeves blouse. Leaving her lustrous tresses open down her shoulders, Rani accessorised her look with a set of contrasting blue glass bangles , a blue bindi and a statement gold nose ring.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Rani amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, smokey eye makeup and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Rani set the Internet on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another set of pictures, the actor was seen dolled up in an ivory base saree that sported blooming flower prints all over. It was also made of viscose crepe fabric and ended in a tasselled palla.

Rani teamed it with a turtle-neck blouse that came with full sleeves and sported the same blooming flower prints all over the ivory base. Sticking to the same makeup look, Rani accessorised her attire with a white bindi, a set of black glass bangles and the statement gold nose ring.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sarees are credited to the Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s eponymous label, House of Masaba, which boasts of blending two varied cultures and thoughts to transform everyday mundane items into unconventional motifs and prints. Both the yellow blooming cow saree and the ivory pearl blooming flower saree originally cost ₹15,000 each on the designer website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rani Mukerji's yellow blooming cow saree from House of Masaba (houseofmasaba.com)

Rani Mukerji's ivory pearl blooming flower saree from House of Masaba (houseofmasaba.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Rani stars opposite Saif Ali Khan, the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 also includes newcomer Sharvari Wagh opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, who have been cast as a young con couple. Bunty Aur Babli 2 marks the directorial debut of Varun V Sharma and will release on November 19 this year.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.