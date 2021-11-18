Rani Mukerji is a vision in white floral Sabyasachi suit for Bunty Aur Babli 2 promotions

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Rani Mukerji has always made a mark with her sartorial choices. While many in the industry keep experimenting with the latest trends, she has stuck to making a mark with Indian looks that always bring out her best. Her wardrobe for Bunty Aur Babli promotions is a true testament to this. After experimenting with a printed saree on numerous occasions, Rani picked a floral suit and let the internet know who's the boss.

The Instagram page of Yash Raj Films took to Instagram to post photos of Rani dressed in a pristine white floral printed suit for Bunty Aur Babli 2 promotions. They shared the images with the caption, "Vision in white. #RaniMukerji lookin' beautiful for #BuntyAurBabli2 promotions."

Rani's suit is by one of her favourite designer's, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The two have collaborated on several occasions, and this new sartorial moment is proof that each time they create standout looks. Scroll ahead to get all the details about the traditional attire and how Rani styled it.

But first, look at the photos here:

Rani was a vision in white in the simple and classy outfit. It featured a long kurta with a round neckline, full sleeves, and floral prints in a soothing pink, green, and cream shade.

She teamed it with matching simple white flared pants and a zari dupatta embroidered in gold patti borders and sequinned embellishments.

Rani styled the ethnic look with minimal jewels. She chose a delicate silver nath and matching silver earrings decorated with ruby stones. Side swept open locks, glowing skin, nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, shimmery eye shadow, and blushed cheeks completed the glam picks.

Earlier, for her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rani chose a yellow printed saree from the House of Masaba. It came adorned in the designer's signature quirky cow print. The actor teamed the six yards with a full sleeve blouse, contrasting blue bangles, a nath, blue bindi, glam make-up, and open tresses.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli will release on November 19. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi.

