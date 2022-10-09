Rashmika Mandanna chills by the sea in Maldives and drops beach fashion goals in printed cut-out gown: See pics

After the release of her latest film Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, actor Rashmika Mandanna jetted off to the Maldives to enjoy a laidback vacation. Rashmika, who is rumoured to be dating Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, took to her Instagram page to share pictures from her holiday in the island nation, having the best time. The Pushpa star also served beach fashion goals with her OOTD in the images. She chose a printed cut-out gown in a pretty off-white shade. Keep scrolling to see Rashmika's pictures from the Maldives.

Rashmika Mandanna serves beach fashion goals

On October 8, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to drop pictures from the Maldives. The Goodbye actor shared a post where she can be seen sitting by her resort's pool, overlooking the clear blue skies and crystal blue waters, while admiring a pool tray decorated with flowers and her delicious meal. She also posted a selfie, a scenic click of the Maldives beach, and the welcome snacks her hotel decorated inside the room. Additionally, Rashmika's OOTD for the first day is a perfect pick for a relaxed beach holiday. Check out all the pictures below. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's funky take on denim-on-denim trend deserves your attention)

Regarding Rashmika's beach-ready look, the outfit comes in an off-white hue decked with a floral pattern in a pastel brown shade. The ensemble features strapped sleeves, a sweetheart neckline flaunting her decolletage, a cut-out on the front, gathered detail on the bust, a flowy tiered skirt in a pleated design, fit and flared silhouette, and floor-grazing hem length.

Rashmika accessorised the gown with minimal accessories, including black-tinted sunglasses and a sleek gold chain. Lastly, she chose a sleek ponytail, nude lip shade, and a no-makeup look for rounding off the beach look.

Screenshot of the pictures posted by Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, and some fans speculated on social media that the two were going for a holiday together. On the work front, Rashmika recently made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. She has a few other projects lined up for the future, including Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.