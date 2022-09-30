Rashmika Mandanna's ethnic crop top, palazzo pants and cape jacket is for enjoying Dandiya nights, we love it: All pics

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Amid the busy schedule, the star has managed to serve some incredible looks - from denim-on-denim outfits to heavily-embellished lehenga choli sets and bespoke printed suit sets. Even Rashmika's latest promotional photoshoot for Goodbye in an ethnic crop top and palazzo pants teamed with a cape jacket will win your hearts. The ensemble is the perfect pick for enjoying Dandiya nights, and you should add it to your Navratri 2022 mood board.

Rashmika Mandanna serves a perfect look for enjoying Dandiya nights

On Thursday, Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot dressed in an embellished crop top, palazzo pants, and a printed cape jacket. The Goodbye actor wore the traditional ensemble to promote her upcoming movie on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. "A lil bit of flow and a lil bit of sass #Goodbye," Rashmika captioned her post. Earlier, Madhuri Dixit, who is also one of the judges on the show, dropped a video of her and Rashmika dancing to Boom Padi song from the Maja Maa. "Maja Ma with @rashmika_mandanna," Madhuri captioned the post. Check out the video and pictures below. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna is a 'blessed mess' in classy denim-on-denim look, internet is obsessed with her pics)

Rashmika's ensemble features a sleeveless crop top featuring heavy sequin and beaded embellishments done in multiple hues, including yellow, purple, pink, and blue shades. It also has a plunging wide neckline and a short hem-length displaying the star's swoon-worthy abs.

Rashmika wore the blouse with high-waisted dark blue-coloured palazzo pants featuring a flared silhouette. Lastly, a dark blue floral printed chiffon cape jacket adorned with beaded tassels on the full-length sleeves and colourful sequin embellishments on the borders rounded off the actor's ensemble.

In the end, Rashmika styled the ethnic look with minimal accessories, including gold-toned dangling earrings, a dainty nose pin, and statement rings. Centre-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, berry-toned mauve lip shade, shimmering blue eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.