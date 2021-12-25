Rashmika Mandanna in black saree and strappy blouse gives ethnic wear a sultry update: Pics inside

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the success of Allu Arjun's recently released film Pushpa The Rise, in which she stars opposite the superstar. Now, the 25-year-old is taking the internet by storm after sharing pictures of herself in a traditional avatar that had an oomph factor to it.

Rashmika gave ethnic wear a sultry update after sharing jaw-dropping pictures of herself wearing a black saree and a strappy blouse for a photoshoot. She shared the photos on her Instagram and Twitter pages and captioned both the posts, "Let's begin." The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label, Annu's Creation.

Rashmika posed for the camera wearing a black silk satin saree draped traditionally around her body. She paired the semi-sheer six yards with a cropped bralette-styled blouse featuring barely-there straps and plunging square neckline and back.

The simple yet striking black drape accentuated the Geetha Govindam actor's statuesque frame. She paired it with simple jewel pieces, like emerald and shimmery stone-adorned earrings, rings and bracelets. A dainty silver bindi completed the look.

In the end, Rashmika chose side-parted wavy locks, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-lined eyes, mauve lip shade, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks and sharp contour for the glam picks.

Earlier, Rashmika had commemorated her growing Instagram family and shared a video to give a glimpse of her celebrations. The star's Instagram followers have reached over 25 million counts, and she marked this special moment with cakes, balloons and more.

"Wait wait wait...! Before I forget...25 M fam...now 25.8 M fam. We celebrated this. I love you," Rashmika captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. She also has Vikas Bahl's Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

