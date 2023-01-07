Rashmika Mandanna looks dreamy in beautiful red lehenga and deep-neck blouse set, internet calls her 'Khubsurat'

Lehengas will forever remain an evergreen part of our traditional wardrobes just like the classic six yards. It is a perfect look for attending wedding season festivities or a lowkey puja at home. With the ongoing shaadi season, the style statement must already be a top pick in many of your mood boards. However, if you can't decide what to wear, let us offer you some inspiration straight from Rashmika Mandanna's latest photoshoot. The actor's stylist dropped pictures of her dressed in a bright red embellished lehenga set on Instagram. All the brides-to-be who love traditions but never shy away from a bit of modern touch can go for this ensemble during their wedding celebrations. Keep scrolling to find more details about the outfit. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna is the 'golden girl' in shimmery lehenga choli set, we love it: See pics here)

Rashmika Mandanna's photoshoot in a red lehenga

On Friday, celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr posted pictures from Rashmika Mandanna's photoshoot on her Instagram page. She captioned the post, "All dreamy in red [heart emoji]." The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Mishru's couture 2023 collection and features a deep-neck blouse and lehenga brought together with a matching dupatta. Rashmika's fans flooded the comments section with praise for her impeccable look. One wrote, "Khubsurat." Another commented, "Looking gorgeous nation's crush." Check out the pictures below to see her traditional avatar for yourself.

Rashmika's red-coloured sleeveless blouse features a wide plunging sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps, floral applique work, sequin embellishments, and a midriff-baring cropped hemline. She styled it with a matching lehenga featuring a low-rise waist, dori ties adorned with embroidered tassels, intricate thread and sequin floral work, an A-line silhouette and a floor-grazing hem.

The latest photohoot of Rashmika Madanna in a red lehenga. (Instagram)

Rashmika draped a matching net dupatta adorned in embroidered patti borders and sequin embroidery on her shoulder to complete the lehenga set. For the accessories, the actor chose a statement ring, stacked gold bracelets, and matching jhumkis.

In the end, Rashmika chose a dainty bindi, red lip shade, subtle eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, and glowing skin for the glam picks. Side-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to the traditional look.