The monsoon brings welcome relief from scorching summer temperatures, but it also comes with sticky humidity, sudden downpours and clothes that take forever to dry. That's why choosing the right fabric becomes just as important as choosing the right outfit. Two fabrics that dominate Indian wardrobes during this season are cotton and rayon. Both are lightweight, breathable and commonly found in kurtas, dresses and co-ord sets; but they perform very differently once the rains arrive.

Rayon vs cotton: Which fabric is actually better for the monsoon? Best picks for each (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

So, which one deserves a place in your monsoon wardrobe? Here's a closer look.

Cotton: The everyday classic

Cotton has always been the go-to fabric for Indian weather, and for good reason. It's soft, breathable and excellent at allowing air to circulate, helping keep you cool even on humid days. Whether you're commuting to work, spending hours outdoors or simply running errands, cotton feels comfortable against the skin.

The biggest advantage of cotton is how breathable it is. It absorbs sweat well, making it ideal if you tend to perspire more during humid weather. Cotton also feels gentle on sensitive skin and rarely causes irritation, making it a reliable everyday option.

However, cotton isn't without its drawbacks during the monsoon. Because it absorbs moisture easily, it can remain damp for quite a while after getting wet. A cotton kurta caught in an unexpected shower may feel heavy until it dries completely. Cotton also wrinkles easily, meaning you'll often need a quick iron before heading out.

Best for:

Office wear

Daily errands

Sensitive skin

Extremely humid days

Long hours of wear

Cotton kurta sets:

Rayon: The flowy favourite

Rayon has become increasingly popular because of its beautiful drape. Unlike cotton, rayon falls closer to the body, giving kurtas and dresses a more fluid and elegant silhouette. It often looks dressier, even when the design itself is simple.

One major advantage during the monsoon is that rayon usually dries faster than cotton. If you're caught in light rain, your outfit is less likely to stay damp for hours. Rayon also resists wrinkles better, making it a practical option for busy workdays or travel.

That said, rayon isn't quite as breathable as pure cotton. During extremely humid afternoons, it may feel warmer against the skin, especially if the fabric is thicker. Lower-quality rayon can also cling slightly when exposed to moisture.

Best for:

Office meetings

Dinner outings

Travel

Casual celebrations

Days when you want a more polished look

Rayon picks for women:

Cotton vs rayon: Which performs better?

Comfort

Cotton wins when it comes to breathability and keeping you cool during humid weather. If comfort is your top priority, cotton is difficult to beat.

Drying time

Rayon generally dries quicker than cotton, making it more practical if you're frequently caught in unexpected showers.

Wrinkle resistance

Rayon usually looks neater throughout the day, while cotton wrinkles more easily after sitting or commuting.

Drape and appearance

Rayon creates a softer, more elegant silhouette, whereas cotton tends to look slightly more structured and relaxed.

Maintenance

Cotton is generally easier to wash and maintain, while rayon may require gentler care to preserve its texture.

Which fabric should you choose?

The answer depends on how and where you'll be wearing it.

Choose cotton if:

You're spending long hours outdoors.

You prioritise breathability and comfort.

You have sensitive skin.

You're dressing for everyday office wear or errands.

Choose rayon if:

You prefer a more flattering, flowy silhouette.

You want outfits that wrinkle less.

You're attending lunches, dinners or semi-formal occasions.

You don't mind slightly more careful maintenance.

Monsoon styling tips:

Stick to lighter colours that feel fresh during gloomy weather.

Choose ankle-length bottoms instead of floor-grazing silhouettes.

Avoid heavily lined garments that trap heat.

Pair breathable fabrics with waterproof footwear.

Keep an umbrella or lightweight rain jacket handy for sudden showers.

If I had to pick just one fabric for the monsoon, I'd still choose cotton for everyday wear because nothing beats its comfort during sticky, humid days. But rayon comes a close second, especially for office meetings or occasions where I want a slightly more polished look without sacrificing too much comfort.

Instead of choosing one over the other, the smartest monsoon wardrobe includes both. Cotton keeps you cool through busy weekdays, while rayon steps in when you want effortless elegance. Knowing when to wear each fabric is what makes dressing for the rainy season much easier.

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Rayon vs cotton: FAQs Is cotton or rayon better for the monsoon? Both work well, but for different reasons. Cotton is more breathable and comfortable in humid weather, while rayon offers a softer drape, wrinkles less and dries faster after light rain.

Can I wear rayon to the office during the monsoon? Absolutely. Rayon kurtas and dresses have a polished, flowy look that's perfect for workwear. Pair them with comfortable footwear and minimal accessories for an effortless office outfit.

Is cotton more comfortable than rayon in humid weather? Yes. Cotton allows better airflow, absorbs sweat effectively and feels cooler against the skin, making it ideal for long hours in hot and humid conditions.

Which fabric dries faster after getting wet? Rayon generally dries faster than cotton, making it a practical choice if you're likely to get caught in unexpected showers.

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