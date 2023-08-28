A functional take on Onam fashion

Ready and all set to feast on the big and hearty Onam sadhya? But dreading thinking of sitting down or serving your sat guests wearing a saree, try these functional and modern spin on the traditional Onam fits.

Onam jumpsuit from Lis Designs (Photo: Instagram.com/lisdesigns.in)

Meaning business

Onam waist coat and flared pants from Lis Designs (Photo: Instagram.com/lisdesigns.in)

If you are ringing in the harvest festival at workplace and yet want to stick to your Kerala roots, opt for a fit blending both business and culture. Opt for a waist coat and flared pants in the quintessential Kasavu and white and gold checkered fabric from Lis Designs to easily transition through the office festivities. Finish off with brown pumps and a pearl hoop earring.

Pump it up in a jumpsuit

Onam jumpsuit from Lis Designs (Photo: Instagram.com/lisdesigns.in)

For the apt hostess outfit, nothing fits better than a jumpsuit that will allow you to move around in ease. Be it serving the dishes to your guests or playing Onam games, the buttoned, trumpet-sleeved, flared pant jumpsuit from Lis Designs is perfect for an effortless look. For a dash of glam, style with emerald and pearl choker and a mogra gajra tightening your low knot bun.

Kaftan cover

Onam kaftan from Amelia by Annu (Photo: Instagram.com/ameliabyannu)

Celebrating your first Onam after becoming a mum? Slip into a kaftan style dress from the shelves of Amelia by Annu for a loose and comfy look concealing your post-food tummy. Featuring the off-white and gold checkered fabric, it is a new take on the traditional salwar kameez minus the pants. Either accessorise with a layered necklace or a hand stack of gold bangles and cuffs.

Dhoti way out

Onam three-piece set from House of Vandy (Photo: Instagram.com/house_of_vandy)

Looking to make an unconventional Onam style statement this year? Raise the sartorial bar in a crop top and dhoti skirt paired with a Kasavu material cape from the House of Vandy. The three-piece set is a fresh take on the festive fit with its quirky floral print set.

Co-ord case

Onam co-ord set from Ioara Couture (Photo: Instagram.com/ioara_couture)

Don’t want to go big on the typical Onam style and want to take the simpler and subtler route? A co-ord set in white or off-white with embroidery embellishments in gold from Ioara Couture will do just the trick. Simple to wear and carry off, all you need are a pair of gold jhumkas and a fishbraid hairstyle adorned with pink flowers.

Say yes to the dress

Onam dress from Salt Studio (Photo: Instagram.com/saltstudio)

Missing the festival with fam but planning to celebrate it with your friend gang? Stand out from the crowd as you make an entrance in a Kasavu brocade dress. With a figure-hugging silhouette, side-slit and a V-neckline, this dress from Salt Studio can be emulated in a similar style.

Sharara fever

Onam sharara set from Niharika Boutique (Photo: Instagram.com/niharikabyarya)

Be it performing the Thiruvathira dance or taking part in tug of war, a sharara set in the off-white fabric is a fuss-free alternative to the traditional six yard style. With its flared pants and A-line silhouette top, a sharara set like this from Niharika Boutique can also be styled separately for other occasions.

ACCESSORISE IT RIGHT

- Go traditional with the jewellery in a minimal way with temple jewellery, thin chokers, chaandbaalis, jhumkas and keep the rest of the look contemporary

- Opt for an embellished envelope clutch instead of a batua or potli

- Ensure to add gold elements symbolic to the culture

Inputs by stylist Isha Bhansali