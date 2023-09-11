Remember Shehnaaz Gill's orange backless dress for Thank You For Coming event? The must-have party dress costs 3k

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's upcoming film Thank You for Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Kush Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. The star cast of the chick-flick recently stepped out in Mumbai to attend its trailer launch and served head-turning sartorial moments in steal-worthy dresses. Shehnaaz Gill also made a statement in an orange-coloured one-shoulder backless dress, serving sultry elegance. If you liked Shehnaaz's look in the ensemble, we have some good news for you. We found the price details. Scroll through to find out more.

Shehnaaz Gill wore an orange backless dress for Thank You For Coming trailer launch event. (Instagram)

What is the price of Shehnaaz Gill's backless dress?

Shehnaaz Gill's orange dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Miakee. The ensemble is called the Beat The Drama dress. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹3,250.

The price of the dress Shehnaaz Gill wore for Thank You For Coming trailer launch event. (maikee.com)

Decoding Shehnaaz Gill's dress

The orange draped dress is the perfect sartorial pick for when you are headed for a party and need a look that flatters your frame. The ensemble features a long sleeve cascading to form a drape, a plunging neckline to highlight the decolletage, a backless detail, ribbon ties on the back and sides, a gathered design on the back, asymmetric hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette to show off the curves.

Shehnaaz chose ornate gold jewellery to accessorise the ensemble. She chose hoop earrings, stacked bracelets, and statement rings. Lastly, embellished gold high heels, shimmering gold smoky eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, dewy base, and centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

About Thank You For Coming

Meanwhile, Rhea's husband and filmmaker Karan Boolani has directed Thank You For Coming. Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have produced the film. It is a coming-of-age tale that celebrates love, friendship, and life. It is set to release in theatres on October 6.