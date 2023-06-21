Shehnaaz Gill struts the Sicily streets in a black crop top and denim shorts, her street style wins the internet

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying a vacation in Sicily, Italy, and has been sharing snippets with her fans from the dreamy holiday. Shehnaaz jetted off to the Mediterranean island for a quick summer getaway. While the pictures give a glimpse of the places the star visited, her fans were left mesmerised by her vacay sartorial choices. Even her latest sunkissed photoshoot featuring Shehnaaz's steal-worthy street style will win you over. Shehnaaz Gill struts the Sicily streets in a black crop top and denim shorts during her holiday. (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill struts the streets of Sicily in stylish streetwear

Shehnaaz posted her latest pictures from the holiday with just a sparkle emoticon. The Instagram post shows the star soaking up the sun while strutting the streets of Sicily, Italy, and posing for the camera. She chose a street-ready all-black look for the occasion, which is also a perfect holiday look. It features a black crop top and denim shorts styled with striking yet minimal accessories. Scroll through to see Shehnaaz's pictures and read our download on her outfit.

Shehnaaz Gill's holiday outfit decoded

Shehnaaz wore a black knit top featuring a wide V neckline, full-length sleeves, ribbed pattern, cinched tie on the waist, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She styled it with black denim super-cropped shorts featuring a high-rise waist, distressed details on the hem, and a snug fitting.

Shehnaaz styled the all-black outfit with black slip-on sandals and tinted black sunglasses. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses, rosy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, feathered brows, and a beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks with the ensemble.

Meanwhile, earlier, Shehnaaz had shared photos of herself exploring Sicily dressed in an orange-coloured button-down cardigan and denim shorts. The star enjoyed the scenic locales of the island and looked stunning while doing the same. Check it out below.

On the work front

Shehnaaz Gill recently made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also featured Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam.