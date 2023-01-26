Republic Day: Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, celebrities mark 74th Republic Day

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today, Thursday, January 26. Citizens of the country are marking the special day by watching the Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path through the online medium or on their television screens. Celebrities are also commemorating the 74th Republic Day by sharing heartfelt and patriotic wishes on their social media handles. Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharvari Wagh, Ananya Panday, and Anupam Kher, among others, took to social media to wish followers a Happy Republic Day. Keep scrolling to see what the stars shared. (Also Read | Happy Republic Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, patriotic quotes and greetings to mark India's 74th Republic Day)

Celebrities mark 74th Republic Day

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor posted Republic Day wishes on their Instagram stories. While Kareena, Priyanka and Sonam shared a 'Happy Republic Day' image, Ananya posted a video featuring the map of India and the national flag. Bhumi Pednekar and Sharvari Wagh also dropped photos on their stories. Check out their posts below.

Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor wish Happy Republic Day. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Sharvari Wagh wish Happy Republic Day. (Instagram)

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, penned a note addressing his fans as he wished them Happy Republic Day. The actor added that the day is special for him as he hinted at a big announcement that he will drop soon, "Happy Republic Day to all of you. A day to mark our proud heritage. This year, this day is going to be the most special for me. You'll soon know why. Jai Hind," Akshay wrote.

Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Republic Day.

Anupam Kher tweeted a video of Indian army soldiers standing in the snow while chanting 'Bharat Maata Ki Jai' and holding the national flag with pride. He captioned the clip, "Vishva mein reh rahe samast Bharatavasiyon ko #GanatantraDivas ki haardik shubhakaamnain evam badhai. Happy #RepublicDay to Indians all over the world! Jai Hind! Bhaarat Maata Ki Jai."

Meanwhile, the Republic Day celebrations were held on the Kartavya Path, the two-kilometre stretch between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate in the national capital, today. Previously called Rajpath, the stretch was renamed in September last year after a revamp. President Droupadi Murmu leads the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest.