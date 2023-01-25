Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Happy Republic Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, patriotic quotes and greetings to mark India's 74th Republic Day

Happy Republic Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, patriotic quotes and greetings to mark India's 74th Republic Day

festivals
Updated on Jan 25, 2023 06:21 PM IST

Republic Day 2023: India marks its Republic Day on January 26. Here are some wishes, messages, greetings, patriotic quotes and images to share with your friends and family to invoke a feeling of gratitude for our nation.

Wish your loved ones this Republic Day with these best wishes, images, messages and patriotic quotes. (HT Photo)
Wish your loved ones this Republic Day with these best wishes, images, messages and patriotic quotes. (HT Photo)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Every year on January 26, proud citizens of India mark Republic Day with much grandeur and enthusiasm. This year, the country will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. While India gained independence from colonial rule in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect. After this, India became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic. This year, a grand celebration will take place on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The series of events will include the grand parade showcasing the nation's tradition, cultural heritage, progress and achievements, and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force on television. (Also Read | Republic Day 2023: History, significance, celebration and all you need to know about January 26)

India marks its 74th Republic Day this year. (HT Photo)
India marks its 74th Republic Day this year. (HT Photo)

On India's 74th Republic Day, let's pay homage to the countless sacrifices of our freedom fighters and vow to make this country a better place. You can also mark the special occasion by sending best wishes, images, patriotic quotes, greetings, and messages to your friends, colleagues, loved ones and family on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Here is our collection to invoke a feeling of gratitude in them for our great nation and the leaders who blessed us with the Constitution.

Republic Day 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, and Greetings:

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2023.

Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26. (HT Photo)
Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26. (HT Photo)

On the occasion of the celebration of our 74th Republic Day, let us all stand proud and give respect to our nation. Happy Republic Day.

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore.

The proud citizens of India mark the occasion with enthusiasm and grandeur. (HT Photo)
The proud citizens of India mark the occasion with enthusiasm and grandeur. (HT Photo)

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh.

The diversity of our nation is one of its major strengths. This Republic Day, commit to pooling our diverse experience for the growth of India. Happy Republic Day.

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. (HT Photo)
Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. (HT Photo)

This Republic Day, let us make a promise that we will not let the hard sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We will work hard to make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - DR BR Ambedkar.

The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.(HT Photo)
The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.(HT Photo)

Let's feel grateful to be part of such a beautiful country with a rich heritage and culture. Happy Republic Day.

May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. Happy Republic Day.

This year, a grand celebration will take place on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
This year, a grand celebration will take place on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day.

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil.

Republic Day also commemorates Indian citizens' power to choose their government democratically.(HT Photo)
Republic Day also commemorates Indian citizens' power to choose their government democratically.(HT Photo)

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day republic of india festivals of india indian constitution + 2 more
republic day republic of india festivals of india indian constitution + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out