Happy Republic Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, patriotic quotes and greetings to mark India's 74th Republic Day

Every year on January 26, proud citizens of India mark Republic Day with much grandeur and enthusiasm. This year, the country will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. While India gained independence from colonial rule in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect. After this, India became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic. This year, a grand celebration will take place on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The series of events will include the grand parade showcasing the nation's tradition, cultural heritage, progress and achievements, and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force on television. (Also Read | Republic Day 2023: History, significance, celebration and all you need to know about January 26)

India marks its 74th Republic Day this year. (HT Photo)

On India's 74th Republic Day, let's pay homage to the countless sacrifices of our freedom fighters and vow to make this country a better place. You can also mark the special occasion by sending best wishes, images, patriotic quotes, greetings, and messages to your friends, colleagues, loved ones and family on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Here is our collection to invoke a feeling of gratitude in them for our great nation and the leaders who blessed us with the Constitution.

Republic Day 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, and Greetings:

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2023.

Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26. (HT Photo)

On the occasion of the celebration of our 74th Republic Day, let us all stand proud and give respect to our nation. Happy Republic Day.

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore.

The proud citizens of India mark the occasion with enthusiasm and grandeur. (HT Photo)

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh.

The diversity of our nation is one of its major strengths. This Republic Day, commit to pooling our diverse experience for the growth of India. Happy Republic Day.

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. (HT Photo)

This Republic Day, let us make a promise that we will not let the hard sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We will work hard to make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - DR BR Ambedkar.

The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.(HT Photo)

Let's feel grateful to be part of such a beautiful country with a rich heritage and culture. Happy Republic Day.

May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. Happy Republic Day.

This year, a grand celebration will take place on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day.

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil.

Republic Day also commemorates Indian citizens' power to choose their government democratically.(HT Photo)

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.