Republic Day 2023: 5 delicious tricolour recipes to try on this day

Republic Day 2023: Indian Republic Day, celebrated on January 26th, is a national holiday that commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. This day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across the country. There are many ways to mark this occasion, and one of them is by incorporating the colours of the Indian flag into your meals. Tricolour recipes are a fun and creative way to celebrate Republic Day. It's an opportunity to showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine and make it more festive. From savoury dishes to desserts, there are many ways to incorporate the colours of the Indian flag into your meals. (Also read: The taste of Gujarat: From dhokla to khandvi, exploring the rich and diverse flavours of the state's traditional cuisine )

We have listed some delicious tricolour recipes that will not only add a patriotic touch to your meal but also help to celebrate the diversity of Indian cuisine. So, get creative and come up with your own tri-colour dishes to celebrate Republic Day and show your love for the country.

Tri colour dhokla

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Tri coloured dhokla(pinterest)

Prep time: 8-10 hour

Cook time: 26-30 minutes

Serve: 4

Ingredients:

Rice 1/2 cup

Split black gram skinless (dhuli urad dal) 2 1/2 tablespoons

Sour yogurt 3/4 cup

Gram flour (besan) sieved 1 cup

Turmeric powder 1/4 teaspoon

Oil 2 tablespoons

Lemon juice 2 tablespoons

Soda bicarbonate 1/4 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves bunch 2 medium

Fresh mint leaves bunch 1 medium

Green chillies 4-6

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Ganthia 1/4 cup

Mustard seeds 1 teaspoon

Fresh coriander leaves chopped 2 tablespoons

Coconut Coconut 1/2 cup

Method:

1. For white dhokla grind rice and urad dal into a coarse powder. Take the powder in a bowl and add two tablespoons yogurt and three fourth cup of warm water.

2. Mix thoroughly to make a batter of pouring consistency. Take care that no lumps are formed. Set aside to ferment for eight to ten hours.

3. For khaman dhokla take gram flour and turmeric powder in a bowl. Add remaining yogurt and approximately three fourth cup of warm water and mix well to avoid lumps. Set it aside to ferment for three to four hours.

4. Heat water in a pan. Place a ring in it. Take the fermented white dhokla batter and add a mixture of half tablespoon oil, half tablespoon lemon juice and one fourth teaspoon soda bicarbonate and mix thoroughly. Add salt and mix.

5. Heat water in a steamer. Grease a thali and pour the white dhokla batter till half full. Place it on the ring in the pan.

6. Keep it in the steamer, cover and steam for five minutes Grind together coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies, one tablespoon lemon juice, salt, sugar and ganthia to a smooth paste.

7. Mix the remaining lemon juice, half tablespoon oil and turmeric powder in a small bowl. Add remaining soda bicarbonate and stir to mix.

8. Add it to the khaman batter and mix. Remove the white dhokla from the steamer and spread a thick layer of green chutney on it.

9. Pour the khaman batter over the chutney layer and steam again for ten to twelve minutes or until cooked. If a skewer inserted in the dhokla comes out clean it is done.

10. For tempering heat remaining oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. When the seeds splutter pour the tempering over the tri-coloured dhokla.

11. Cut it into squares and serve garnished coriander leaves and scraped coconut.

2. Tricolour raita

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Tricolour raita(pinterest)

Prep time: 16-20 minutes

Cook time: 11-15 minutes

Serve: 4

Ingredients:

Thick yogurt chilled 1 1/2 cups

Carrot 1 medium

Potato boiled and peeled 1 medium

Cucumber peeled 1 small

Spring onion bulbs 1

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder a pinch

Black pepper powder 2 pinches

Spinach leaves (palak) blanched and chopped 1 medium bunch

Milk chilled 1/4 cup

Method:

1. Roughly cut carrot, put into a chopper and chop. Cut potato into small cubes. Cut cucumber into small cubes. Chop spring onion bulb. Reserve a little carrot, potato and spinach for garnishing.

2. Mix spring onion and potato in a bowl. Put carrot in a 2nd bowl and cucumber in a 3rd bowl. Add salt to all three bowls.

3. Add red chilli powder to carrot, pepper powder to cucumber and potato. Add palak to cucumber and mix.

4. Whisk yogurt, add milk and whisk till smooth. Put equal amount of yogurt into the three bowls and mix well. Put all three in individual shot glasses.

5. Garnish carrot raita with reserved carrot, potato raita with reservd potato and palak raita with reserved palak.

6. Chill and serve.

3. Tricolour sandwich

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Tricolour sandwich(Pinterest)

Total time: 20 minutes

Serve: 2

Ingredients:

4 bread slices, sides removed

½ cup grated cabbage

½ cup grated carrot

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp schezwan sauce

2 tbsp mint chutney

Salt to taste

2 tbsp butter

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, add grated cabbage, carrot, mayonnaise and salt.

2. Divide the mixture into three separate mixing bowls.

3. Add schezwan sauce in one and mint chutney in another and mix well.

4. Keep the third mixture bowl plain. Take bread slices, apply butter on every piece.

5. Apply the mint chutney mixture to this. Spread evenly.

6. Place another bread slice on top. Keeping the butter applied side up.

7. Spread the plain mixture on this bread slice. Spread evenly.

8. Place another bread slice on this and spread the schezwan mixture on it.

9. Cover with the bread slice. Gently cut into 2 pieces and serve

4. Tri colour Pannacota

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Tricolour pannacota(pinterest)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1-9 minutes

Serve: 2

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup milk

1 ½ cup fresh cream

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

3 tsp gelatine powder

¼ tsp green food colour

150 gms sweet boondi

Method:

1. In a saucepan, add milk and heat it on low flame.

2. In a small bowl add warm water to the gelatine and let it soak until the gelatine blooms and looks grainy.

3. Once it starts to simmer add the soaked gelatine to it and whisk well. These should not be any lumps in this mixture.

4. Add sugar and mix well. Once the sugar completely gets dissolved turn off the flame.

5. Now add fresh cream and vanilla essence to this and whisk well.

6. Equally distribute this mixture in two separate bowls.

7. Add green food colour to one bowl and mix well. Keep the other mixture plain white.

8. Take a martini glass, pour in the green coloured mixture first, and let in set in the fridge for 15- 20 mins.

9. Then pour in the white mixture, again set it for 15-20 mins in the refrigerator.

10. Once the white layer is set, top it up with boondis for the last orange layer.

11. The boondis, will give a nice crunchy texture to the smooth pannacotta.

12. Keep the glass in refrigerator for an hour or until the mixture sets completely.

13. All the three layers should be evidently seen. Garnish it with chopped nuts or chocolate cigars.

14. Serve chilled.

5. Tri-colour uttapam

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Tri colour uttapam(pinterest)

Soaking Time: 2 hours

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 20 mins

Serve: 8-10

Ingredients:

1 recipe dosa batter

3 small onions , chopped

2 tomatoes , chopped

1/4 cup boiled sweet corn kernels (makai ka dana)

1/4 cup capsicum , chopped

1/4 cup grated carrot

3 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp oil

salt to taste

oil for cooking

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a pan, add the onions and fry till they are golden brown.

2. Add the tomatoes and salt and stir for some time. Remove from the fire and keep aside.

3. Put the corn, capsicum and carrot in 3 small bowls. Add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and salt in each bowl. Mix well and keep aside.

4. Heat and grease a non-stick tava on a medium flame. Put 1 ladle of the batter on it. Spread 1 tablespoon of the onion-tomato mixture in it.

5. Spread the corn, capsicum and carrot mixture on top of this mixture in such a way that you get three different coloured portions on your uttappam.

6. Cook till done on both the sides, using a little oil. Repeat with the remaining batter and mixture.

7. Serve hot with coconut chutney.