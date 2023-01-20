The taste of Gujarat: From dhokla to khandvi, exploring the rich and diverse flavours of the state's traditional cuisine

Gujarat, a state located in the western part of India, is known for its rich culture and traditional cuisine. The state offers a wide variety of dishes, from sweet to savoury, that is a reflection of its diverse history and geography. The cuisine of Gujarat is known for its use of various herbs and spices, and the dishes are typically made with locally grown ingredients. In this article, we will take a look at some of the must-try Gujarati dishes that are sure to delight your taste buds. From traditional dishes like Dhokla and Thepla to lesser-known gems like Handvo and Khandvi, these dishes are sure to leave you wanting more. So, let's dive in and discover the delicious world of Gujarati cuisine! (Also read: 4 delicious Indian radish recipes that are sure to excite your taste buds )

1. Dhokla

(Recipe by Tarla Dalal)

A steamed snack made from fermented chickpea flour, Dhokla is a popular Gujarati dish that can be served as a breakfast or a snack.(Pixabay)

Ingredients:

1 cup besan (bengal gram flour)

1 1/2 tbsp semolina (rava)

4 tsp sugar

1 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

1/2 tsp citric acid (nimbu ka phool) or 1 tsp lemon juice

salt to taste

2 tsp fruit salt

3 1/2 tsp oil for greasing and cooking

1 tsp mustard seeds ( rai / sarson)

1 tsp sesame seeds (til)

1 tsp chopped green chillies

a pinch of asafoetida (hing)

2 to 3 curry leaves (kadi patta)

For The Garnish:

2 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)

Method :

1. Combine the besan, semolina, sugar, ginger-green chilli paste, citric acid and salt along with little water (approximately ¾ cup) in a bowl and mix well with the help of your hand to get a smooth and thick batter.

2. Divide the batter into 2 equal portions and keep aside. Add 1 tsp of fruit salt to a portion of the batter and mix gently.

3. Pour the batter immediately into a greased 125 mm. (5") diameter thali and spread evenly by rotating the thali clockwise.

4. Steam in a steamer for 12 to 15 minutes or till the dhoklas are cooked. Keep aside. Repeat the steps 3 to 5 to make one more thali of dhoklas.

5. Heat 3 tsp of oil in a small pan and add the mustard seeds. When the seeds crackle, add the sesame seeds. Green chillies, asafoetida and curry leaves, mix well and sauté on a medium flame for a few seconds.

6. Remove from the flame and add 1½ tbsp of water and mix well. Pour this tempering over the dhoklas.

7. Cool slightly and cut into equal sized pieces. Serve hot garnished with coriander.

2. Thepla

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

A type of flatbread made with wheat flour, gram flour, and spices, Thepla is a staple food in Gujarat and is often served with chutney or yogurt.(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

250 Gm Wheat Flour

1 tsp Red Chilli & Garlic Chutney

1 tsp Turmeric Powder

1/2 tsp Red Chilli Powder

2 tsp Sesame Seed (optional)

1/2 cup chopped Coriander

1 cup Chopped Fresh Fenugreek Leaves / Methi

2 tbsp Oil

Method:

1. Take a bowl, add Wheat Flour then add some Red Chilli & Garlic Chutney, some turmeric Powder, Red Chilli Powder, some sesame Seed, and some Coriander, Fresh and Fenugreek Leaves then add little oil and mix everything well and knead into a dough.

2. Make medium sized balls from the dough and roll the thepla on a rolling pin. Try and roll the thepla as thin as possible.

3. Then heat the pan and cook thepla from both sides on a low flame.

4. You can enjoy it Hot or just store it in a casserole and eat it with a cup of tea or serve it with some chunda.

3. Khandvi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

A savory snack made from gram flour and yogurt, Khandvi is a popular Gujarati dish that is typically served as an appetizer.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

1¼ cups Fine Besan

1 cup yogurt

2 tsps ginger-green chilli paste

Salt to taste

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

A pinch of asafoetida

1 tsp white sesame seeds

8-10 curry leaves

1 tbsp scraped coconut

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Green chutney to serve

Method:

1. Take fine besan in a non-stick pan. Add yogurt, ginger- green chilli paste, salt, turmeric powder and ½ cup water and whisk well. Adjust salt.

2. Place the pan on the heat and cook on medium heat for 10-12 minutes or till the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan.

3. Spread the mixture evenly on both the sides of greased thalis and allow to cool.

4. Cut and roll. Transfer in a bowl.

5. For tempering, heat oil in a small pan. Add mustard seeds, once they start to splutter, add asafoetida, white sesame seed and curry leaves.

6. Drizzle the prepared tempering on rolled khandvi. Sprinkle coconut and coriander on top.

7. Serve immediately with green chutney.

4. Handvo

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

A savory cake made from a mixture of lentils, rice, and vegetables, Handvo is a popular Gujarati dish that is typically served as a snack or breakfast.(pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained

½ cup split pigeon peas (toovar dal), soaked for 30 minutes and drained

¼ cup split skinless green gram (dhuli moong dal), soaked for 30 minutes and drained

2 tbsps split Bengal gram (chana dal), soaked for 30 minutes and drained

2 tbsps split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal), soaked for 30 minutes and drained

½ cup sour yogurt

Salt to taste

4 tsps sugar

2 tsps red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 medium carrot, peeled and grated

½ cup boiled green peas

3 tbsps oil + for greasing

2 tsps mustard seeds

A pinch of asafoetida

2 dried red chillies, stemmed

2 cloves

1 bay leaf

1 tsp white sesame seeds

Green chutney for serving

Method:

1. Transfer rice in a grinder jar. Add toovar dal, moong dal, chana dal, urad dal and 1 cup water and grind to a coarse batter.

2. Transfer in a bowl, add yoghurt and mix well. Cover with a lid and set aside to ferment for 8-10 hours.

3. Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

4. Add salt, sugar, chilli powder and turmeric powder and mix. Add carrot and green peas and mix well.

5. For tempering heat oil in a nonstick pan. Add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add asafoetida, dried red chillies, cloves, bay leaf, white sesame seeds and sauté for 30 seconds.

6. Add this tempering to the batter and mix well. Add baking soda and mix well.

7. Transfer the batter to a greased aluminyoghurtking tin and baketsppreheated oven for 25-30 minutes.

8. Allow to cool slightly and demould. Cut into squares and serve with green chutney.

