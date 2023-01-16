Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Enjoying the local cuisine of Haridwar

Enjoying the local cuisine of Haridwar

Published on Jan 16, 2023 05:04 PM IST

The local cuisine of Haridwar is a great way to experience the city's culture and explore the flavours of India. The dishes are not only delicious but also healthy and nutritious. So, if you are planning a trip to Haridwar, don't forget to try out all our suggestions.

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Located on the right bank of the Ganges river, at the foothills of the Shivalik ranges, Haridwar is known for its religious significance and its vibrant culture. Thousands of tourists visit the city every year to experience its unique culture. Moreover, one of the best experiences in Haridwar is its local cuisine. It is a blend of North Indian flavours, and is known for its spicy and flavourful dishes. The main ingredients used in the local cuisine are spices, vegetables, and lentils. The most popular dishes include Dal Makhani, Aloo Gobi, Chana Masala, Aloo Puri, Kachori, Chhole Bhature, Lassi, Kulhar Wala Milk, Kadhi, and more. Several street food delicacies are available in the city, such as Chaat, Pakoras, Stuffed Parathas, Samosa, and Golgappas. (Also Read | A guide to the best sightseeing attractions in Haridwar)

The traditional cuisine of Haridwar is not only delicious but also healthy. The dishes are cooked with minimal oil and spices, making them light and nutritious. The food is also rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

The local cuisine of Haridwar also includes several sweet dishes, including Rasmalai, Jalebi, Kheer, and more. The most popular sweet dish here is 'Gulab Jamun' made with milk, sugar, and cardamom powder. It is often served with a scoop of ice cream.

Another popular sweet dish is the 'Jalebi' - made with wheat flour, sugar, and saffron and served with ice cream or rabdi.

The most popular snack - Chaat - is made with potatoes, onions, tomatoes and spices and served with a variety of chutneys. In the end, Lassi is quite popular in Haridwar and is prepared with yoghurt, sugar, and water. It is usually served with a pinch of salt and cardamom powder.

The local cuisine of Haridwar is a great way to experience the city's culture and explore the flavours of India. So, if you are planning a trip to Haridwar, don't forget to try these out.

