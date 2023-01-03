Haridwar, known as the gateway to the gods, is a religious city in Uttarakhand, India. It is one of the seven holiest cities in India and is a popular destination among pilgrims and tourists. The city is located on the banks of the river Ganges and is home to many ancient temples and shrines.

Haridwar is the perfect destination for those who want to experience spiritual and cultural heritage of India. From ancient temples to modern-day shopping malls, there is something for everyone in this holy city. Here is a guide to the best sightseeing attractions in Haridwar. (Also Read | Long weekends in 2023: The complete list of long weekends to plan more than 15 vacations!)

Best sightseeing attractions in Haridwar

1. Har Ki Pauri: Har Ki Pauri is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in India. It is believed to be the place where the gods and goddesses descended to earth. The ghat is a popular spot for evening aarti and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Haridwar.

2. Mansa Devi Temple: The Mansa Devi Temple is an important pilgrimage site for Hindus. The temple is dedicated to the goddess Mansa Devi, who is believed to grant wishes to her devotees. The temple is located on the top of the Bilwa Parvat and is accessible by ropeway.

3. Chandi Devi Temple: The Chandi Devi Temple is a popular Hindu shrine dedicated to the goddess Chandi. The temple is situated atop the Neel Parvat and is accessible by ropeway. The temple is an important pilgrimage site.

4. Rajaji National Park: Rajaji National Park is a wildlife sanctuary located in the foothills of the Himalayas. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, elephants, deer, and more. The park is a popular spot for wildlife lovers and nature enthusiasts.

5. Bharat Mata Mandir: The Bharat Mata Mandir is a temple dedicated to the goddess Bharat Mata. The temple is situated on the banks of the river Ganges and is an important pilgrimage site. The temple is home to a variety of sculptures and idols of Hindu gods and goddesses.

6. Daksh Prajapati Temple: The Daksh Prajapati Temple is an ancient temple dedicated to the god Daksh. The temple is located in the centre of the city.

7. Haridwar Zoo: The Haridwar Zoo is a popular tourist attraction in the city, home to a variety of animals, including tigers, lions, leopards, monkeys, and more. It is a great spot for families and children to learn about wildlife.

8. Chandi Ghat: Chandi Ghat is a holy ghat located on the banks of the river Ganges. The ghat is a popular spot for evening aarti.