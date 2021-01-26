Republic Day Special: The tricolour of unity

Soul-nourishing hues of saffron, white and green — there is an unspoken dress code that defines Republic Day for us Indians. The colours convey the sacredness of the ideas, ambitions and values of our country. In our diversity, there’s beauty, strength and pride.
By Swati Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Republic Day allows us a moment to pause and reflect on the ideals enshrined by our forefathers in the sacrosanct governing document, The Preamble. A reckoning moment in history when India, being a culturally and religiously diverse nation came together and agreed on the principles of one nation, one people.
Despite a pandemic, as we gear up for the 72nd Republic Day, it is time to embrace the spirit of patriotism by sashaying in the hues of the tricolour. The saffron colour in the national flag indicates the strength and courage of the country, while white specifies peace and truth with the Dharma Chakra. And the green expresses the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land. We have compiled a selection of ensembles in saffron, white and green that together make the unique tricolour.
Featuring: Singer-actor Jasbir Jassi, model Hamid Barkzi, Parisa, influencer Sone Kanwar, actor Sapna Dutta, models Manpreet Singh, Amaani Sharma and Anita Sharma
