Richa Chadha exudes a bold and carefree vibe in 12k multiprint wrap dress

From accentuating your form to hugging you in all the right places, a wrap dress is a must-have this summer for a no-fuss look that can still make heads turn and Bollywood diva Richa Chadha’s latest pictures are style inspiration to ace the bold and carefree fashion. Slaying an underlying sense of cool, Richa dolled up in a beautiful georgette wrap dress that had a delicate mix of bold with a front thigh-high slit and tropical prints that make it the perfect resort wear.

Taking to her social media handle, Richa and her stylists shared a slew of pictures from the actor’s latest photoshoot where she can be seen putting her sartorial feet forward. The pictures feature Richa donning a wrap midi dress that cut an easy breezy silhouette and was cinched at the waist with a drawstring that ended in tassels.

Made of georgette and viscos fabrics, the wrap dress came with full sleeves and multicoloured prints. Completing her attire with a pair of pastel blue footwear, Richa accessorised her look only with a statement necklace that carried tiny golden stars and half moons.

Wearing a dab of coral lipstick shade that matched her eye shadow tint, she amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders in her signature side-parted hairstyle, Richa used white flowers as prop as she struck sultry poses for the camera.

She captioned the picture with a quote that read, “"Wildflowers don't ask for permission" - Christian Bosse (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to the Indian fashion label, Verb by Pallavi Singhee, which boasts of an organic flavour with bohemian and romantic reminiscences, experimental use of textiles, vibrant print, delicate mixed with the bold, precious embroideries, colourful patterns and tribal details. The wrap dress originally costs ₹12,320 on the designer website.

Richa Chadha's wrap dress from Verb (shopverb.com)

Richa Chadha was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Anisha Gandhi and Rochelle D'sa Syiemiong.

